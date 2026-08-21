Gladiator Metals Corp. Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSX-V: GLAD; OTCQX: GDTRF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Gladiator Metals Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Gladiator Metals Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GDTRF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Gladiator Metals Corp.

Gladiator Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the advancement of multiple high-grade copper prospects at its Whitehorse Copper Project (the "Project"), an advanced-stage copper (Cu) ± molybdenum (Mo) ± silver (Ag) ± gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon, Canada. The Project comprises 731 quartz claims and 17 crown grants covering approximately 140 km2. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% legal and beneficial interest in 309 of those quartz claims and 17 crown grants and has directly staked an additional 422 quartz claims in the Whitehorse Mining District.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com