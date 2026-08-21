McChip Announces Board Changes 

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McChip Resources Inc. (TSXV: MCS) (“McChip” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Fraser Hartley has been appointed as an independent Director of the Company effective August 21, 2026.

Mr. Hartley is a Vancouver based corporate finance lawyer and is currently a partner at Nexa Legal LLP. He has served on the board of directors of several TSX Venture Exchange listed issuers. Previously, Mr. Hartley was a partner at another Vancouver based firm and began his career as a lawyer at an international law firm based in New York. Mr. Hartley has an LLB and BA from the University of British Columbia.

To create a vacancy for Mr. Hartley’s appointment, Mr. Ed Dumond has resigned as a Director. The Company is thankful for the many contributions of Mr. Dumond and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company’s management and board of directors now consists of Zachary Goldenberg (CEO and Director), Carlo Rigillo (CFO and Corporate Secretary), Fraser Hartley (Director) and Grant Duthie (Director).

The Company’s board of directors has reconstituted the Company’s audit committee to now include Messrs. Hartley (Chairman), Duthie and Goldenberg.

About McChip Resources Inc.

McChip is a Canadian natural resource company incorporated in 1935 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. McChip maintains exposure to the natural resource sector through investments in mineral and other resource-related opportunities. Its common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.