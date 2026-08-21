Central Asia Import and Export Expo and 2026 Jiangsu Import and Export Commodities Exhibition (Almaty) Opens

NANJING, China, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Central Asia Import and Export Expo and 2026 Jiangsu Import and Export Commodities Exhibition (Almaty) opened on August 20 at the Atakent International Exhibition Center in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

A year ago, the inaugural Jiangsu Import and Export Commodities Exhibition was held in Astana, Kazakhstan, achieving fruitful results and paving the way for a return. One year later, the upgraded exhibition has moved to Almaty, jointly hosted by multiple organizations, with significant increases in its scale, regional reach and level of resources.

Su Fangqiu, Consul General of China in Almaty, said the exhibition leverages Almaty's role as a trade and economic hub in Central Asia to better respond to regional market demand and expand areas of shared interests between China and Central Asian countries. Smagulov, Deputy Mayor of Almaty, said the exhibition focuses on the real economy and aligns with the city's industrial upgrading and development priorities, making it a new starting point for deeper industrial cooperation. Ding Hai, Vice President of SOHO Holdings Group, said the move from Astana to Almaty represents not only a continuation of the achievements of the previous exhibition, but also an upgrade in bilateral cooperation.

This year's exhibition covers 6,000 square meters and features nine specialized exhibition zones with nearly 300 booths. Nearly 200 high-quality companies are participating, showcasing products in areas including new energy, high-end equipment and electronic information technology, highlighting the latest capabilities of Chinese manufacturing. Local Central Asian companies have also been invited to participate, providing a platform for Chinese and international businesses to exchange and explore cooperation. During the opening ceremony, a number of key cooperation agreements covering areas such as platform participation and strategic partnerships were signed.

The years 2025 and 2026 have been designated as the "Years of High-Quality Development of China-Central Asia Cooperation." As an organizer of the exhibition, SOHO Holdings Group is leveraging Jiangsu's strengths in international business to develop "one platform and two centers" and organize high-level overseas exhibitions. The initiative aims to further enhance the role of the China-Central Asia trade and cooperation platform as a hub and contribute to deeper exchanges between China and Central Asian countries across multiple fields.