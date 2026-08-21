Professional Diversity Network Launches PDN Intelligence to Advance GPU-Powered AI Infrastructure

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPDN) (“PDN” or the “Company”), a technology holding company with businesses spanning workforce solutions, remote talent and artificial intelligence, today announced the formation of PDN Intelligence, Inc. (“PDN Intelligence”), a wholly owned Delaware subsidiary established to lead the Company’s expansion into artificial intelligence infrastructure and GPU-powered computing.

The launch of PDN Intelligence is intended to be an initial step toward exploring opportunities in the AI infrastructure market. The new subsidiary may pursue opportunities across the AI infrastructure value chain, including high-performance GPU computing, AI model training and inference, secure and privacy-preserving computing, enterprise AI deployment, intelligent software platforms and other AI-enabled technology solutions. There can be no assurance that PDN Intelligence will successfully develop any of these capabilities or generate revenue from these activities.

PDN Intelligence is being established with the goal of exploring the development of an infrastructure platform that could potentially support the computational requirements of enterprises, AI developers, research teams and technology companies. Its planned activities may include acquiring or otherwise securing access to advanced GPU systems, deploying computing resources through qualified infrastructure partners, offering GPU-based computing capacity and supporting the development and operation of AI models, agents and enterprise applications. As of the date of this release, the Company has not entered into any agreements to acquire, lease, or access GPU systems or infrastructure resources, and there can be no assurance that any such agreements will be entered into on acceptable terms or at all.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a foundational layer of the global economy, and access to advanced computing infrastructure is increasingly critical to innovation,” said Yiran Gu, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Professional Diversity Network. “The formation of PDN Intelligence reflects our interest in exploring what we believe the next phase of AI growth entails, i.e. creating opportunities related to infrastructure, computing power and secure deployment capabilities.”

“Our aspiration is to explore whether PDN Intelligence can be developed into a scalable AI infrastructure and intelligence platform—one that could potentially connect computing resources with real-world enterprise demand and support the full journey from GPU capacity to inference, deployment and intelligent applications,” Ms. Gu continued. “We believe this initiative may create opportunities for PDN, although there can be no assurance that we will be successful in executing on this vision or that it will result in diversification of our business model or material participation in the AI ecosystem.”

The Company intends to pursue a capital-efficient and partnership-driven development model. PDN Intelligence may evaluate a combination of direct investment, equipment ownership, leasing arrangements, strategic partnerships, joint ventures and technology acquisitions to develop its capabilities and expand its access to advanced computing resources. The Company has not secured any financing commitments for PDN Intelligence, and there can be no assurance that adequate financing will be available on acceptable terms or at all.

PDN Intelligence is also expected to explore opportunities in secure and confidential AI inference, an area of increasing importance for enterprises seeking to deploy artificial intelligence while maintaining control over sensitive data, proprietary information and regulated workloads. Over time, PDN Intelligence aims to support a broader range of enterprise AI use cases, including intelligent automation, private model deployment, AI agents, data analysis and industry-specific applications.

PDN believes that its existing experience in technology-enabled workforce solutions and global talent access may provide a relevant foundation from which to explore this new business, although PDN Intelligence will require capabilities and resources that are new to the Company. The Company hopes that PDN Intelligence may complement its existing operations and create opportunities for new commercial relationships and technology partnerships, although there can be no assurance that any revenue will be generated or that PDN Intelligence will contribute to shareholder value.

The formation of PDN Intelligence is the first step in a broader development roadmap. The Company is currently evaluating potential technology resources, GPU procurement and access arrangements, infrastructure models, strategic relationships, financing alternatives and initial commercial applications. PDN expects to provide additional updates as definitive agreements are entered into and material operational milestones are achieved.

There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully acquire or deploy GPU systems, secure sufficient financing or strategic relationships, commercialize the contemplated services, generate revenue from PDN Intelligence or achieve its anticipated business objectives. The Company has no prior operating history in AI infrastructure or GPU-powered computing, faces significant competition from well-capitalized companies with established market positions, and may encounter regulatory, technological and operational challenges that could prevent or delay the development of PDN Intelligence.

About Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a technology holding company operating businesses across workforce solutions, remote talent and artificial intelligence. Through its operating platforms and strategic initiatives, the Company seeks to connect talent, technology and opportunity while developing new technology-driven businesses designed to create long-term shareholder value.

With the formation of PDN Intelligence, the Company intends to explore potential expansion into artificial intelligence infrastructure and GPU-powered computing.

For more information, please visit www.ipdn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. Specifically, statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives and expectations concerning PDN Intelligence; the development of AI infrastructure and GPU-powered computing capabilities; potential GPU acquisitions, leasing arrangements, infrastructure deployments, partnerships, joint ventures, technology acquisitions and financing activities; the development and commercialization of AI inference, enterprise AI and related services; and the Company’s ability to generate revenue, diversify its operations and create long-term shareholder value. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, the Company’s lack of operating history in AI infrastructure and GPU-powered computing; the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient financing and computing resources; the availability and cost of advanced GPU systems; the ability to identify and enter into definitive agreements with suitable technology, infrastructure and commercial partners; competition from well-capitalized companies in the AI infrastructure market; technological and operational risks; regulatory developments affecting AI deployment and data privacy; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; and the other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law. Our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, together with this press release, are available on our website, www.ipdn.com. Please click on “Investor Relations.”

Investor Contact

investors@ipdn.com