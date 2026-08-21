|Series
|RIKB 38 0215
|RIKS 29 0917
|Settlement Date
|08/26/2026
|08/26/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|6,190
|7,013
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|96.830
|/
|6.900
|98.583
|/
|4.000
|Total Number of Bids Received
|34
|22
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|8,040
|8,213
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|24
|18
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|24
|18
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|96.830
|/
|6.900
|98.583
|/
|4.000
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|97.000
|/
|6.880
|98.695
|/
|3.960
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|96.830
|/
|6.900
|98.583
|/
|4.000
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|96.899
|/
|6.890
|98.634
|/
|3.982
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.000
|/
|6.880
|98.695
|/
|3.960
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.693
|/
|6.920
|98.500
|/
|4.029
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|96.871
|/
|6.900
|98.621
|/
|3.986
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.30
|1.17
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215 - RIKS 29 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
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August 19, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKB 38 0215RIKS 29 0917ISINIS0000037265IS0000037711Maturity Date02/15/203809/17/2029Auction Date08/21/202608/21/2026Settlement Date08/26/202608/26/202610% addition08/25/202608/25/2026 On the...Read More
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August 17, 2026 07:30 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Series RIKV 27 0217Settlement Date 08/19/2026Total Amount Allocated (MM) 26,500All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 96.043/8.150Total Number of Bids Received 28Total Amount of All Bids...Read More