Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215 - RIKS 29 0917

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 38 0215RIKS 29 0917
Settlement Date 08/26/202608/26/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6,1907,013
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 96.830/6.90098.583/4.000
Total Number of Bids Received 3422
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,0408,213
Total Number of Successful Bids 2418
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2418
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 96.830/6.90098.583/4.000
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 97.000/6.88098.695/3.960
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 96.830/6.90098.583/4.000
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 96.899/6.89098.634/3.982
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 97.000/6.88098.695/3.960
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 96.693/6.92098.500/4.029
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 96.871/6.90098.621/3.986
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.301.17

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