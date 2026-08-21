Kobo Resources Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobo Resources Inc. (“Kobo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: KRI) (FWB: Q1Z) is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held in person in Québec City, Québec (the “Meeting”) on Thursday, August 20, 2026 and an amendment to its long-term incentive plan (the “Plan”).

Election of Directors

Each of the director nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated July 22, 2026 (the “Circular”), being Edouard Gosselin, Paul Sarjeant, Frank Ricciuti, Patrick Gagnon, Jeff Hussey, Brian Scott and Vivek Dharni was elected as director of the Company.

Appointment of Auditor

MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

Long-Term Incentive Plan

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company approved an amendment to the Plan to increase the maximum number of common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of options under the Plan from a fixed maximum of 7,308,193 Shares to a rolling maximum equal to 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares on the date of any grant, representing approximately 13,532,586 Shares as of the date hereof, subject to receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). A description of the main terms of the Plan can be found in the Circular available on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The implementation of the amendment to the Plan remains subject to final approval from the TSXV.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa’s most prolific gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company’s 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region’s largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

With over 43,000 metres of diamond drilling, nearly 5,887 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, and 7,200+ metres of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou’s Gold Project. Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralisation at the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones. The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralisation, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.

Beyond Kossou, the Company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi Permit and is actively expanding its land position in Côte d'Ivoire with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in-country. Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its exploration portfolio within highly prospective gold regions of West Africa. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience.

Kobo’s common shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol “KRI” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “Q1Z”. For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com.

For further information, please contact:

Edouard Gosselin

Chief Executive Officer and Director

1-418-609-3587

ir@kobores.com

X: @KoboResources | LinkedIn: Kobo Resources Inc.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This press release may contain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; unanticipated costs and expenses; the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and other risk factors listed from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Kobo assumes no obligation or liability to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.