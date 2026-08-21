Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. reports on 2026 Semi-Annual Results with Revenue of $2,356,856

Toronto, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. (TSX-V: GUF), an established company focused on the acquisition, management and development of anchored shopping centers in Western Canada, reports a 4.4% increase in revenue to $2,356,856 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from $2,257,363 for the same period last year.

Details of the financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as summarized below, are also available at www.sedarplus.ca or the company's website www.gpequities.com .





Six Months Ended (Unaudited) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Revenue $ 2,356,856 $ 2,257,363 Net Income before fair value adjustment, other income items and income taxes $ 118,051 $ 73,472 Net Income per common share before fair value adjustment, other income items and income taxes – basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ - Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 110,819 $ (322,444) Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.02) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic 21,410,685 21,410,685 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 22,049,879 21,410,685



About Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.



Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. was incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta on April 8, 1998, and thereafter completed a public offering of common shares by prospectus dated June 26, 1998 (TSX-V: GUF).

The Company acquires, manages and develops anchored shopping malls in Western Canada's rural centers, particularly Alberta. Gulf & Pacific targets smaller, rapidly growing hub communities serviced with hospitals, high schools, police stations, and retail service infrastructures. Management has consistently reinvested cash flow to improve and expand its portfolio of income properties.

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. owns three well-located retail assets in Three Hills, St. Paul, and Cold Lake Alberta.

For further information, please contact:



Mr. Anthony Cohen

President and Chief Executive Officer

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.

1240 Bay Street, Suite 800

Toronto, Ontario

M5R 2A7

Telephone: 416-968-3337

Telecopy: 416-968-3339

E-mail: info@gpequities.com

www.gpequities.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES

Cautionary Statements



This news release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian legislation concerning Gulf & Pacific Equities’ business, operations, financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company’s future business, operations, financial performance and condition. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Gulf & Pacific Equities to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to: economic conditions in Western Canada, interest rates, raising less than the required capital; not realizing on the anticipated benefits from the transaction or not realizing on such anticipated benefits within the expected time frame; and other risks of the real estate industry. Although management of Gulf & Pacific Equities has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gulf & Pacific Equities does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.