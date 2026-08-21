Asure Expands Enterprise Payroll Tax and Treasury Solutions Via the 330,000-Customer AWS Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a provider of payroll and HR solutions for employers and enterprise payroll tax and treasury infrastructure, will begin actively co-selling its Enterprise Payroll Tax and Treasury solutions into the 330,000-customer Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace starting in September.

The move represents a significant expansion of the addressable market for one of Asure’s fastest-growing businesses. Asure’s Enterprise Payroll Tax and Treasury solutions, which already account for nearly 20% of the Company’s revenues, will gain access to an extensive ecosystem of AWS enterprise customers and partners through AWS Marketplace.

For Asure, AWS Marketplace represents more than an additional procurement option. It creates a new distribution channel through which Asure can reach enterprises, payroll providers, payroll and HR platforms, and other organizations that need to manage the complexity, compliance requirements and financial flows associated with payroll tax and treasury operations.

“Actively co-selling our Enterprise Payroll Tax and Treasury solutions into 330,000 AWS Marketplace enterprise customers dramatically expands who we can efficiently reach and serve,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure. “Tax already represents nearly 20% of Asure’s revenue. By combining Asure’s deep enterprise tax and treasury expertise serving some of the world’s greatest brands with the reach and procurement advantages of AWS Marketplace, we create an important new avenue for immediate and long-term growth. The compelling part of this opportunity is combining our fast-growing tax business with a fundamentally larger distribution channel — taking capabilities we’ve spent years developing and giving a much broader set of enterprise customers a faster, more economical way to access our Tax and Treasury solutions. We believe that can meaningfully accelerate the growth of this business.”

AWS has proven its Marketplace is an important distribution channel for software providers. “At AWS, we are committed to helping software providers successfully create a new sales channel to sell their solutions to customers through the AWS Marketplace,” said Julia Chen, Vice President of Partner Core at AWS. AWS Marketplace programs are designed to help software providers launch and scale SaaS solutions while building go-to-market and co-sell motions with AWS.

AWS Marketplace provides organizations with a streamlined way to discover and procure third-party software and services using their existing AWS relationships and purchasing processes. For Asure, participation can reduce barriers between its Enterprise Payroll Tax and Treasury solutions and prospective enterprise customers while creating opportunities to engage with AWS’s global customer and partner ecosystem.

Asure is working with Labra.io, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and Cloud GTM platform provider, to accelerate its AWS Marketplace strategy. Labra’s technology helps software providers manage Marketplace listings, transactions, private offers and co-sell processes while reducing the engineering and operational resources required to build and maintain those capabilities internally.

“Cloud GTM shouldn’t feel complicated,” said Sridhar Adusumilli, Founder and CEO of Labra. “We built SmartGTM to give cloud sellers such as Asure an advantage they have never had before — real intelligence, real prioritization and real next steps that create the fastest path to predictable and scalable revenue.”

A Significant Expansion in Addressable Market

Asure’s Enterprise Payroll Tax and Treasury solutions address complex, mission-critical requirements faced by large employers, payroll service providers, payroll and HR platforms and other organizations responsible for processing payroll taxes and moving payroll-related funds at scale.

Making these solutions available through AWS Marketplace has the potential to materially expand Asure’s commercially addressable market in several ways:

Expanded enterprise reach. AWS Marketplace gives Asure an additional channel to reach the 330,000 large and mid-sized businesses already purchasing technology through AWS.

AWS Marketplace gives Asure an additional channel to reach the 330,000 large and mid-sized businesses already purchasing technology through AWS. Lower procurement friction. Existing AWS customers can procure Asure’s solutions through established AWS Marketplace purchasing and contracting processes, including unused AWS spend.

Existing AWS customers can procure Asure’s solutions through established AWS Marketplace purchasing and contracting processes, including unused AWS spend. AWS co-sell partnership. Asure’s sales team co-sells alongside AWS sales teams, targeting buyers that fit Asure’s Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) using Labra’s propensity-to-buy engine.

Asure’s sales team co-sells alongside AWS sales teams, targeting buyers that fit Asure’s Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) using Labra’s propensity-to-buy engine. Faster time to revenue. Streamlined contracting and private offers through AWS Marketplace can shorten typically long enterprise software sales cycles.

The strategic opportunity is particularly significant because Enterprise Payroll Tax and Treasury is already a meaningful contributor to Asure’s business and serves more than a dozen of the world’s top brands as clients. Rather than creating a new product category from the ground up, AWS Marketplace gives Asure the opportunity to bring an established solution and existing domain expertise to a substantially broader, commercially reachable market.

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides payroll and HR solutions for employers and enterprise payroll tax and treasury infrastructure for large organizations. For employers, Asure’s platform covers payroll, HR, recruiting, time and attendance, benefits, and compliance — delivered through AsureCentral, its connected platform, or through AsureWorks, its managed services offering for employers who prefer to outsource the work entirely. For large enterprises, Asure’s payroll tax and treasury infrastructure handles multi-jurisdiction tax filing, funding, and money movement, integrating with platforms including Workday, Oracle, and SAP. For more information, visit www.asuresoftware.com.

About AWS Marketplace

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data and services to build solutions and run their businesses on AWS.

About Labra

Labra provides Cloud Go-To-Market technology that helps software companies build and scale their businesses through cloud marketplaces and co-sell ecosystems. Labra’s platform connects marketplace, co-sell and CRM workflows to help software providers streamline cloud transactions and accelerate revenue.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “seek,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the Risk Factors sections and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Asure Software undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Investor Relations Contact

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

Asure Software

617-335-5058

patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com