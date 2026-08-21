Belite Bio Announces Oral Presentations at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite Bio®” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that its data will be presented at the Schweizerische Ophthalmologische Gesellschaft (SOG) Annual Congress being held on August 26-28, 2026, in Lausanne, Switzerland and the 19th Asia-Pacific Vitreo-retina Society (APVRS) Congress being held on August 28-30, 2026, in Gold Coast, Australia.

SOG Presentation Details

Session: Free Communications I – Retina Vitreous

Title: Results from the Phase 3 Dragon Study of Tinlarebant for Adolescent and Adult Stargardt Disease

Presenter: Dr.med. Hoai Viet Tran, FMH, FEBO, Consultant Physician, Head of the Ocular Genetics & Gene Therapy Unit, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Lausanne, Hôpital ophtalmique Jules-Gonin, Fondation Asile des aveugles

Date and Time: August 27, 2026, 8:30 – 8:40 p.m. CEST

Location: SwissTech Convention Center, EPFL Campus, Lausanne, Switzerland

APVRS Presentation Details

Session: Late Breaking Symposium

Title: New Insights from the DRAGON Study of Tinlarebant for Stargardt’s Disease

Presenter: Quan Dong Nguyen, M.D., Professor of Ophthalmology at the Byers Eye Institute and Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Medicine (Immunology and Rheumatology), Stanford University School of Medicine

Date and Time: August 30, 2026, 8:00 – 8:08 a.m. AEST

Location: Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre

Session: Rapid Fire 6 - Myopia (1), Retina (Surgical) (1) and Retina (Medical) (6)

Title: Topline Results from the Phase 3 DRAGON Study of Tinlarebant for Adolescent Stargardt’s Disease

Presenter: John Grigg, M.D., Professor of Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology and Head of the Discipline of Ophthalmology at The University of Sydney's Save Sight Institute, Consultant, Sydney Eye Hospital and The Children's Hospital Westmead

Date and Time: August 30, 2026, 12:10-12:15 p.m. AEST

Location: Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre

Session: Inherited Retinal Diseases and Electrophysiology

Title: Update on ABCA4-Retinopathy Therapy: Therapeutic Trials in Japan

Presenter: Kaoru Fujinami, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of the National Institute of Sensory Organs at National Hospital Organization Tokyo Medical Center, and Honorary Professor of the University College London Institute of Ophthalmology.

Date and Time: August 29, 2026, 11:36-11:48 a.m. AEST

Location: Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre

About Tinlarebant (a/k/a LBS-008)

Tinlarebant is a novel oral therapy that is intended to reduce the accumulation of vitamin A-based toxins (known as bisretinoids) that cause retinal disease in Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and also contribute to disease progression in geographic atrophy (GA), or advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Bisretinoids are by-products of the visual cycle, which is dependent on the supply of vitamin A (retinol) to the eye. Tinlarebant works by reducing and maintaining levels of serum retinol binding protein 4 (RBP4), the sole carrier protein for retinol transport from the liver to the eye. By modulating the amount of retinol entering the eye, tinlarebant reduces the formation of bisretinoids. Tinlarebant has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Fast Track Designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation in the U.S., Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Switzerland, and Sakigake Designation in Japan for the treatment of STGD1.

About Stargardt Disease

STGD1 is the most common inherited macular dystrophy in both adults and children. The disease is caused by mutations in a retina-specific gene (ABCA4), which results in progressive accumulation of bisretinoids leading to retinal cell death and progressive loss of central vision. The fluorescent properties of bisretinoids and the development of high-resolution retinal imaging systems have helped ophthalmologists identify and monitor disease progression. Currently, there are no approved treatments for STGD1.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and geographic atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite Bio’s lead candidate, tinlarebant, is an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of bisretinoid toxins in the eye. The Company has completed a Phase 3 trial (DRAGON) in adolescent and adult subjects with STGD1, which met its primary endpoint, and the drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 trial (DRAGON II) in adolescent and adult subjects with STGD1 and a Phase 3 trial (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

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