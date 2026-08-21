Homes By Josh Doyle Expands Custom Home Building Services Across 27 Ohio Counties and 7 Michigan Counties

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homes By Josh Doyle, an award-winning design-build custom home builder based in Whitehouse, Ohio, has expanded its building territory to cover 27 counties across Ohio and seven counties in Michigan. The expansion brings the company's on-your-lot custom home building services, 3D design process, and standard structural and energy-efficiency specifications to residents in areas previously outside its service footprint.

Founded in 2008 by second-generation builder Josh Doyle, HBJD has completed more than 1,200 homes across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. The expanded territory now stretches from Williams County in northwest Ohio to Knox and Delaware counties in central Ohio, and from Wayne County in Michigan south to Monroe County.

The full list of Ohio counties now served includes Williams, Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, Fulton, Henry, Putnam, Allen, Auglaize, Lucas, Wood, Hancock, Hardin, Logan, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot, Crawford, Marion, Union, Delaware, Erie, Huron, Richland, Marrow, and Knox. This includes Ohio cities such as: Toledo (rural areas), Findlay, Lima, Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Sandusky, Oregon, Sylvania, Tiffin & Norwalk. In Michigan, the company builds in Jackson, Hillsdale, Washtenaw, Lenawee, Wayne, Monroe, and Livingston counties. This includes Michigan cities such as: Carleton, Temperance, Dexter, Chelsea, New Boston, Belleville, Monroe, South Rockwood, Saline, Onsted, Ann Arbor (rural areas) and more.

3D Design and Transparent Pricing Now Available in Every Covered County

Every HBJD project begins with a 3D home design that allows buyers to preview the finished home and lock in precise construction costs before ground is broken. Homebuyers across the entire expanded territory also receive fully itemized pricing with no hidden fees, giving residents in newly served counties the same cost transparency the company has offered in its original markets.

Structural and Energy-Efficiency Standards Apply to All Build Locations

Homes built in the expanded territory include the same specifications used on every HBJD project. Standard structural features include Weyerhaeuser Exterior Grade Structural Wood, Weyerhaeuser 3/4-inch Gold Board Premium Subfloor, 2x10-inch or I-Joist 16-inch on-center floor joists, 4000 PSI Poured Concrete with Fibermesh and vertical and horizontal rebar, CertainTeed Landmark Limited Lifetime Dimensional Shingles, an Engineered Roof Truss System, finger-jointed premium engineered studs, and a Form-A-Drain integrated drainage system.

Energy-efficiency features built into every home include 1/2-inch closed-cell spray foam insulation, R-13 batts, R-50 fiberglass attic insulation, and Andersen 200 Series insulated windows. These materials are not upgrades; they are included at every budget level.

Build-on-Your-Lot Model Reaches More Landowners

HBJD builds true custom homes from scratch on the customer's own land, specializing in ranch, modern farmhouse, and craftsman styles. Landowners in newly covered counties such as Delaware, Union, Logan, Hardin, Marion, Marrow and Knox, as well as all previously served counties, can now work directly with the company to design and construct on their property. Custom floor plan options include home offices, walk-in pantries, in-law suites, oversized closets, and communal gathering spaces, along with interior design, finish selections, custom cabinetry, and exterior curb appeal planning. Projects follow an estimated six- to eight-month completion timeline with HBA warranty compliance.

Award-Winning Track Record Supports the Expansion

HBJD has earned over 75 awards, including Northwest Ohio & Southeast Michigan - Home Builder Association Builder of the Year five times — in 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2024 — and the Houzz Best of Service Award nine times from 2014 through 2025. The company has also earned more than 200 highly rated reviews on Google and Houzz. Model homes are on display every weekend for prospective buyers to visit.

About Homes By Josh Doyle

Homes By Josh Doyle is a design-build custom home builder based in Whitehouse, Ohio, with more than 18 years of experience. Led by second-generation builder Josh Doyle, the company designs and builds custom homes on customers' lots across Ohio and Michigan. HBJD is a member of the NAHB and the HBA of Greater Toledo.

Which specific regions are covered by the company’s expanded service territory?

Homes By Josh Doyle now serves 27 Ohio counties, including areas like Delaware, Knox, and Lucas, as well as seven Michigan counties such as Wayne, Washtenaw, and Monroe. The company specializes in building custom homes directly on the customer's own land.

What energy-efficiency and structural features are standard in an HBJD home?

Standard features include 1/2-inch closed-cell spray foam insulation, Andersen 200 Series windows, Weyerhaeuser premium subflooring, and 4000 PSI poured concrete. HBJD also includes advanced basement waterproofing and drainage systems. These specifications are included at every budget level rather than being offered as optional upgrades.

How does the company handle the initial design and pricing phase?

The project begins with a 3D design process that allows customers to visualize the home and receive fully itemized pricing to lock in costs before construction. This approach ensures cost transparency and no hidden fees throughout the estimated six- to eight-month build timeline.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Address: 10075 Waterville St, Whitehouse, Ohio 43571

Website: https://www.homesbyjoshdoyle.com/

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