Momcozy Launches DeepClean Bottle Washer (D8), Bringing Precision Cleaning to Breast Pump Parts and Small Feeding Accessories

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern infant feeding demands careful hygiene, yet for many families, the challenge goes beyond an overflowing sink filled with baby bottles, breast pump flanges, valves, collars, and milk storage containers. Complex pump parts and small feeding accessories can be difficult to clean consistently by hand, leaving parents not only with a repetitive workload but also with uncertainty over whether hard-to-reach areas have been thoroughly cleaned.

To address both the workload and the uncertainty surrounding everyday feeding cleanup, Momcozy, a global leader in parenting and maternity solutions, has officially announced the launch of the Momcozy DeepClean Bottle Washer (D8) .

Debuting on August 21 2026, at a retail price of $359.99 USD, the D8 is purpose-built to address three persistent hygiene challenges: cleaning intricate breast pump assemblies, sanitizing tiny feeding accessories, and automatically descaling the machine’s internal water circulation pipelines.





The Hidden Hygiene Challenges of Modern Infant Feeding

Breast milk and infant formula contain lipids, proteins, and minerals that can adhere to plastic and silicone surfaces. Narrow tubing, duckbill valves, bottle nipples, and breast shield connectors may retain milk residue when washed only with household sponges and bottle brushes. Because these accessories make direct contact with expressed breast milk and a baby’s mouth, thorough cleaning is essential.

Standard kitchen dishwashers rarely direct focused water pressure into tight pump components, while countertop appliances can develop mineral deposits and limescale inside internal pipes and wash arms.

For pumping families, ensuring that these small and complex components are properly cleaned can become a repetitive and time-consuming part of the daily feeding routine.

The Momcozy D8 addresses these challenges by treating pump parts, small accessories, and the cleaning chamber as one interconnected hygiene system.





Relieving the Evening Burden for Working Parents and Pumping Mothers

For working parents and exclusively pumping mothers, evenings often bring a second shift of disassembling, washing, sterilizing, drying, and preparing feeding equipment for midnight feeds or the next morning.

The Momcozy DeepClean Bottle Washer (D8) combines washing, sterilizing, rapid drying, and extended antibacterial storage into a single automated countertop cycle, helping parents save time and reduce the mental load of keeping feeding gear ready.

A traditional routine can involve manual scrubbing, separate boiling or sanitizing, open-air drying, and late-night reassembly. The D8 replaces these steps with one-step loading, 112,000 Pa high-pressure targeted washing, 167°F high-temperature steam sterilization, and up to 72 hours of antibacterial storage.

Patented Technologies for Comprehensive Sanitation

The Momcozy D8 integrates engineering designed specifically for modern feeding hardware:

Pump360™ Rotational Jets: Pump360 converts a single direct stream into multiple rotating water flows designed to fully cover curved interior surfaces of washable breast pump components. This helps address difficult-to-clean areas such as collectors and pump bowls where milk residue can accumulate.

Pump360 converts a single direct stream into multiple rotating water flows designed to fully cover curved interior surfaces of washable breast pump components. This helps address difficult-to-clean areas such as collectors and pump bowls where milk residue can accumulate. TargetWash™ Precision Cleaning: Dedicated precision jets focus cleaning power on small and hard-to-reach feeding accessories, helping clean components such as nipples, valves, caps, and narrow tubing that can be difficult to reach consistently with conventional washing methods.

Dedicated precision jets focus cleaning power on small and hard-to-reach feeding accessories, helping clean components such as nipples, valves, caps, and narrow tubing that can be difficult to reach consistently with conventional washing methods. Integrated Self-Cleaning Mode: The D8 includes a high-temperature self-cleaning mode designed to clean internal waterlines and the chamber, helping reduce limescale and residue buildup and simplifying routine appliance maintenance.

Engineered Performance, Large Capacity, and Thoughtful Usability

To handle daily feeding volumes, the Momcozy D8 features a 5-layer internal washing structure supported by 64 spray jets. Operating at 112,000 Pa of water pressure, the machine delivers 360-degree spray coverage designed to dislodge milk residue while protecting delicate silicone parts.

The internal rack can accommodate up to 8 standard baby bottles or a full multi-piece breast pump assembly in a single run. Following washing, high-temperature steam sterilization delivers a disinfection efficiency of ≥99.99%, validated by TÜV certification standards. Once dried, items can remain inside under the 72-hour antibacterial storage mode, which periodically circulates warm, filtered air to keep bottles dry and ready for use.

Momcozy also incorporated a user-friendly GlideWheel design, allowing parents to roll the appliance forward to load water or slide it back against the wall without lifting a heavy, water-filled machine.

Compared with conventional bottle cleaners and hand washing, the D8 combines targeted high-pressure cleaning for bottles, pump parts, nipples, and straws with automated self-cleaning and extended storage. Its capacity for up to 8 bottles or one full set of pump parts supports larger feeding loads in a single cycle.

A Holistic Approach to Modern Family Well-Being

The introduction of the D8 reflects a wider evolution in nursery appliance design toward more specialized home solutions. By automating repetitive infant-care tasks, Momcozy continues its mission to support maternal health, reduce postpartum stress, and give valuable time back to growing families.

Availability and Purchase Information

The Momcozy DeepClean Bottle Washer (D8) officially launches in the United States on August 21, 2026, at an MSRP of $359.99 USD.

Parents and caregivers can learn more and purchase the unit through the official Momcozy D8 Product Page .

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 5 million* mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Momcozy global sales data as of December 2025.