Aurelia_Launches_Verifiable_Deposit_Infrastructure_on_BNB_Chain





SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurelia today announced the launch of its verifiable deposit infrastructure on BNB Chain. The infrastructure includes the AURL token contract and Aurelia Vault, both deployed on BNB Chain mainnet. The protocol is designed to provide an on-chain deposit layer for Aurelia's planned real-world asset infrastructure.

AURL is a BEP-20 token with a fixed total supply of 100 million tokens. The deployed contract does not contain a mint function. As a result, the total supply cannot be increased after deployment.

Aurelia Vault is an ERC-4626-style deposit vault. Users can deposit USDT into the vault and receive avAURL shares representing their proportional position. When users redeem their position, the corresponding shares are burned and the underlying assets are returned.

The vault uses a zero-admin architecture. The deployed contract has no owner, pause function, blacklist mechanism or upgrade path. It also does not contain administrative sweep or rescue functions that would allow an operator to transfer deposited funds.

Aurelia provides verification instructions in its documentation so users can review these contract properties directly on-chain. Users can inspect the verified source code on BscScan and check the contract for administrative functions before interacting with the protocol.

During Aurelia's pre-launch phase, users who deposit through Aurelia Vault can accrue Genesis Points. Genesis Points are calculated based on the amount deposited and the number of days the assets remain deposited. The calculation uses on-chain event data. The points are planned to be converted proportionally into a TGE airdrop allocation.

Aurelia is currently in its pre-launch stage. The vault infrastructure has been deployed, while the RWA asset layer has not yet been connected. The protocol plans to support real-world asset strategies involving U.S. Treasuries, real estate, commodities and private credit.

About Aurelia

Aurelia is a decentralized protocol developing real-world asset infrastructure on BNB Chain. The protocol is building a verifiable deposit layer designed to reduce administrative control at the smart contract level and allow users to review contract rules directly on-chain.

Website: https://aurelia.finance/

Whitepaper: https://aurelia.finance/whitepaper

DApp: https://aurelia.finance/app

X: https://x.com/AureliAaRW

AURL Contract

0xECbA6c770752b5D6eD54af98CAAFcEE18c0d2020

Aurelia Vault Contract

0xabE79dd300b99032aee8D410719c669135920E5b