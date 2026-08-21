Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press
21.08.2026
Refinancing of floating rate loans
The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2026.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Euribor-loan
|Euribor-loan
|Euribor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000955434-7
|DK000955442-0
|DK000955450-3
|Reference rate
|Euribor3M
|Euribor3M
|Euribor3M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|G (RO)
|G (RO)
|Series
|32H
|32G
|32G
|Callable
|No
|No
|Yes (100)
|Interest rate cap
|No
|No
|No
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|EUR 1,175 mio.
|EUR 60 mio.
|EUR 70 mio.
|Total bids
|EUR 3,544 mio.
|EUR 106 mio.
|EUR 134 mio.
|Interest rate spread
|+0.26%
|+0.35%
|+0.41%
|Price
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01/10/2029
|01/04/2029
|01/10/2030
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 4455 2272.
Attachment