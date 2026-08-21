Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press



21.08.2026

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2026.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Euribor-loan Euribor-loan Euribor-loan ISIN DK000955434-7 DK000955442-0 DK000955450-3 Reference rate Euribor3M Euribor3M Euribor3M Cover pool H (SDO) G (RO) G (RO) Series 32H 32G 32G Callable No No Yes (100) Interest rate cap No No No Auction results Total allotment EUR 1,175 mio. EUR 60 mio. EUR 70 mio. Total bids EUR 3,544 mio. EUR 106 mio. EUR 134 mio. Interest rate spread +0.26% +0.35% +0.41% Price 100.20 100.20 100.20 Other information Maturity 01/10/2029 01/04/2029 01/10/2030

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 4455 2272.

Attachment