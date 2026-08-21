Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

 | Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press

21.08.2026

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2026.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Euribor-loanEuribor-loanEuribor-loan
ISINDK000955434-7DK000955442-0DK000955450-3
Reference rateEuribor3MEuribor3MEuribor3M
Cover poolH (SDO)G (RO)G (RO)
Series32H32G32G
CallableNoNoYes (100)
Interest rate capNoNoNo
Auction results   
Total allotmentEUR 1,175 mio.EUR 60 mio.EUR 70 mio.
Total bids EUR 3,544 mio.EUR 106 mio.EUR 134 mio.
Interest rate spread+0.26%+0.35%+0.41%
Price100.20100.20100.20
Other information   
Maturity01/10/202901/04/202901/10/2030

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 4455 2272.

Attachment


Attachments

Refinancing of floating rate loans EUR
GlobeNewswire

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