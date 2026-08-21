IBN Initiates Coverage of AZIO AI Holdings, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZIO), a technology infrastructure company focused on developing, owning, and operating artificial intelligence data centers, enterprise GPU compute infrastructure, digital power solutions, and high-performance computing, has engaged IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

AZIO AI is building an integrated infrastructure platform designed to serve enterprise, institutional, hyperscale and government-related customers across domestic and international markets. Its operating strategy encompasses the development of AI data center capacity, the sale and distribution of enterprise-grade GPU systems and server infrastructure, GPU cloud computing, power hosting, compute leasing and strategic technology investments.

Through this diversified strategy, the company is working to establish multiple potential revenue streams while addressing three of the most important requirements supporting the continued expansion of artificial intelligence: computing capacity, data center infrastructure and reliable power.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, and wire services via InvestorWire, along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for AZIO AI Holdings.

With over 20 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 75+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. This positions IBN to provide AZIO AI Holdings the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about AZIO AI Holdings, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://ibn.fm/AZIO

About AZIO AI Holdings, Inc.

AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company focused on developing, owning, and operating artificial intelligence data centers, enterprise GPU compute infrastructure, digital power solutions, and digital asset mining operations.

The company operates an integrated AI infrastructure business encompassing AI data center development, the sale and distribution of enterprise GPU systems and server infrastructure, high-performance computing solutions, power hosting, and strategic technology investments, serving enterprise and institutional customers across domestic and international markets.

Through this diversified AI infrastructure strategy, the company is positioned to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global demand for AI infrastructure, compute capacity, digital power, and next-generation AI technologies.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.AZIOAI.ai

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.IBN.Ai

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

IBN.Ai

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