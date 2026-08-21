Global Data Center Investment Projected to Reach $3 Trillion By 2030

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary - The data center sector is entering what JLL Research has called one of the largest infrastructure investment supercycles in the modern era. According to JLL's 2026 Global Data Center Market Outlook, the sector is expected to grow at a 14% compound annual rate through 2030, with roughly 100 GW of new capacity coming online between 2026 and 2030, nearly doubling global capacity. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR), Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX), Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT).

Meeting that demand is expected to require up to $3 trillion in total investment, split between approximately $1.2 trillion in real estate asset value creation and another $1 trillion to $2 trillion in tenant spending to fit out space with servers, GPUs and networking equipment.

Two constraints dominate the outlook. JLL reports that data center construction costs have risen at a 7% compound annual rate since 2020, and that speed to power has become the top site-selection criterion for developers, with grid connection wait times exceeding four years in many primary markets. Cost and schedule, rather than capital availability, are what set the pace.

A third shift is expected to change where capacity gets built. JLL's outlook notes that AI represented roughly a quarter of data center workloads in 2025, with a transition anticipated in 2027 as inference overtakes training as the dominant AI compute requirement. That change is expected to push workloads away from centralized clusters and toward distributed, regional deployments, a pattern that favors smaller, repeatable structures over single large builds.

BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL) Unveils Server Pod Concept, Invites Data Center Industry to Explore Custom Factory-Built Designs -

Server Pods are a design concept, not a product currently in production or for sale.

Concept illustrates how the company's factory could build custom compute enclosures for data center developers seeking faster deployment.

Company is inviting developers, operators and equipment vendors to engage it on custom structures for their specific deployments.

Concept configurations scale from compact edge deployments to campus-scale installations.

BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL), the factory-built construction company known for reimagining how buildings are made, unveiled its Server Pod concept, a design study for modular, factory-assembled enclosures intended to house AI and cloud computing infrastructure. The Server Pod is a concept only. BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL) has not begun manufacturing Server Pods. The company is publishing the concept to demonstrate what its factory is capable of building and to invite data center developers, operators and equipment vendors to engage it to design and manufacture custom structures for their specific deployments.

“The data center industry needs to build faster than it currently can, and we think our factory can help,” said Paolo Tiramani, Co-CEO of BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL). “Construction costs are climbing and grid connection queues are years long, right when the world needs capacity faster than ever. We built BOXABL to take housing off the job site and onto an assembly line. The Server Pod concept is our way of showing the industry what that same approach could look like for compute infrastructure. We are not selling Server Pods today, we are inviting companies to bring us their data center problems and partner to design and build a custom solution.”

A design concept, not a product line

To illustrate the idea, the company developed a set of concept configurations that share a single design language and scale from compact edge deployments to campus-scale installations. The specifications below are conceptual design targets used for illustration. They are not specifications of any manufactured product and would be finalized only through project-level engineering with a customer.

10ft Server Pod - concept envisioning a 0.5 petaflop tier, 8 racks (7', 42U), up to 250 servers and 15 cores, in a 10' x 8.5' insulated envelope with 9' ceilings.

- concept envisioning a 0.5 petaflop tier, 8 racks (7', 42U), up to 250 servers and 15 cores, in a 10' x 8.5' insulated envelope with 9' ceilings. 20ft Server Pod - concept envisioning a 1.0 petaflop tier, 16 racks (7', 42U), up to 500 servers and 30 cores, in a 20' x 8.5' envelope.

- concept envisioning a 1.0 petaflop tier, 16 racks (7', 42U), up to 500 servers and 30 cores, in a 20' x 8.5' envelope. 40ft Server Pod - concept envisioning a 2.0 petaflop format, 36 racks (7', 42U), up to 900 servers and 56 cores, with up to 1.8 petaflops in the configuration illustrated.

- concept envisioning a 2.0 petaflop format, 36 racks (7', 42U), up to 900 servers and 56 cores, with up to 1.8 petaflops in the configuration illustrated. Server Tron - a 2,500-square-foot, enterprise-scale concept envisioned at 16 petaflop operations per second, extending the same modular design language to higher-throughput campus deployments.

As envisioned, each pod would pair filtered-air and liquid-cooled precision cooling with an energy-efficient, thermally broken building envelope, so operators could dedicate space to processing power rather than additional real estate. The concept calls for each unit to leave the factory as a pre-cabled, clean enclosure built around pre-installed racks, on a structural pallet frame with integrated fork pockets for rapid positioning on site. Actual configurations, cooling approaches and equipment would be determined with each customer.

Conceptual engineering targets used in the design study include 2-inch exterior wall, floor-over-frame and ceiling assemblies each targeting an R-8 insulation value, a 50 psf floor live load, a 40 psf roof live load, and a 110 mph wind speed rating. In a custom project, on-site work would generally include validating site conditions, site prep, utilities, anchoring, permitting, easements and setbacks, and connecting servers, structural elements and electrical service. All engineering, ratings and equipment loading would be subject to project-level design and review and could differ materially from the concept.

Open for custom design and manufacturing partnerships

BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL) believes factory-built, repeatable structures could be well suited to the shift toward distributed, regional deployments. The company is now seeking to engage data center developers, hyperscalers, colocation providers, equipment manufacturers and other partners interested in contracting it to design and manufacture custom modular structures for their deployments. The Server Pod concept is a starting point for those conversations, and the company's factory can be engaged to build custom designs tailored to a partner's specific requirements.

There are several risks associated with these plans. Any Server Pod or similar product would be developed and built only under such an agreement, and there is no assurance that any agreement will be reached or that any such product will be built. The company has not manufactured any Server Pod units, has no Server Pod units available for sale, and has not entered into any agreement to build them. Specifications described are conceptual and subject to change. Please refer to the company's forward-looking statements disclosure and its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional discussion of the assumptions and risk factors associated with these statements.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR), the world's largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, recently announced second quarter 2026 results. Reported core funds from operations were $2.65 per share, and core FFO excluding net promote income was $2.13 per share, up 14% from a year earlier. The company raised its full-year 2026 core FFO outlook excluding net promote to $8.15 to $8.20 per share.

Total bookings signed during the quarter are expected to generate $307 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue at 100% share, or $208 million at the company's share, including a $108 million contribution from the zero-to-one megawatt plus interconnection category, a third consecutive quarterly record for that segment. President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Power said the company signed more than $100 million of those bookings for the first time. Backlog reached a record $1.9 billion. In July the company signed two hyperscale leases representing $410 million of annualized GAAP base rent at 100% share.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX), a mechanical and electrical contractor with a growing modular construction business, recently reported second quarter 2026 revenue above $3 billion for the first time, at $3.26 billion, with net income of $442 million, or $12.53 per diluted share. Same-store revenue rose 44% and gross margins expanded to 25.9%.

Backlog reached a record $14.1 billion, up 73% from $8.12 billion a year earlier and up 13% sequentially. The modular construction segment booked a record $510 million in new orders during the quarter, and the company expects modular capacity to rise from more than 3.5 million square feet currently to over 4 million by year-end and approximately 5 million by late summer 2027. Technology customers represented 58% of first-half revenue, up from 40% a year earlier. Chief Executive Officer Brian Lane said demand remained strong, particularly in technology markets, and management reported no slowdown among major data center customers.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure spanning thermal systems, liquid cooling, uninterruptible power supplies, switchgear, busbars and modular solutions, reported second quarter 2026 net sales up 24% year over year, with the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions both growing 29% and Europe, the Middle East and Africa returning to positive growth.

The company expects full-year 2026 sales of approximately $14 billion, up 37% year over year, with organic growth of 31%. It is expanding its liquid-cooling capabilities through acquisitions including Strategic Thermal Labs, which added server-side liquid cooling and cold-plate expertise. Shares have gained since the July 29 results and are up roughly 49% year to date.

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT), which supplies liquid cooling, cable management and engineered building solutions to data centers, expects its infrastructure vertical to post strong double-digit growth in 2026, supported by higher AI-related data center investment. The company expects data center sales to exceed $2 billion in 2026, more than double 2025 levels.

Demand has come from a broad customer base including hyperscalers, neo-clouds and multi-tenant data center operators, and helped the company end the second quarter with a $2.5 billion backlog. Management expects data center orders to remain strong through the third quarter of 2026. The engineered buildings portion of its portfolio addresses the same prefabricated, factory-assembled approach that several suppliers are now bringing to data center construction.



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