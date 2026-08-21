Vivakor Reports Positive Operating Income as Second Quarter Revenue Increases 10% to $32.1 Million

Dallas, TX, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) (“Vivakor” or the “Company”), an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse and remediation services, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, highlighted by second-quarter revenue growth, a 45% increase in second-quarter gross profit and a return to positive operating income.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 10% to $32.1 million, from $29.1 million

Gross profit increased 45% to $6.6 million, from $4.6 million

Gross margin improved to 20.7%, compared to 15.7%

Operating expenses decreased 43% to $6.5 million, from $11.4 million

Operating expenses decreased 43% to $6.5 million, from $11.4 million Operating income improved to approximately $0.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $6.8 million

Net loss decreased 78% to $2.8 million, from $12.5 million



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Gross profit increased 32% to $12.4 million, from $9.3 million

Operating expenses decreased 35% to $14.6 million, from $22.6 million

Supply & Trading generated $40.0 million of revenue during the first six months of 2026



The improvement in Vivakor’s 2026 results reflects the continued expansion of its Supply & Trading business and improved profitability across its midstream operations. Supply & Trading generated $26.5 million of revenue and approximately $1.1 million of gross profit during the second quarter and $40.0 million of revenue during the first six months of 2026.

“Our second-quarter results demonstrate the progress we are making in building a more integrated and scalable energy platform,” said James Ballengee, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vivakor. “Second-quarter revenue increased 10%, gross profit increased 45%, and we generated positive operating income as we continued to expand our crude oil supply and trading activities while improving profitability across our midstream operations.”

Ballengee continued, “Supply and Trading has quickly become an important growth driver for Vivakor, and we have carried that momentum into the second half of the year. We continue to add recurring volume and commercial activity to the VST platform, while advancing additional opportunities across our remediation and commodities businesses. We believe we are still in the early stages of scaling these businesses and remain focused on building on the momentum demonstrated by our second-quarter results.”

Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $32.1 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 10%, compared with $29.1 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily attributable to the expansion of the Company’s crude oil supply and trading activities, partially offset by lower revenues from Transportation & Logistics and Terminaling & Storage.

Gross profit increased $2.1 million, or 45%, to $6.6 million, compared with $4.6 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin increased to 20.7% from 15.7%, reflecting improved profitability across the Company’s midstream operations and the continued expansion of its Supply & Trading activities.

Operating expenses decreased $4.9 million, or 43%, to $6.5 million from $11.4 million in the prior-year period, primarily attributable to lower depreciation and amortization expense. Operating income was approximately $0.2 million compared with an operating loss of approximately $6.8 million in the prior-year period. Net loss attributable to Vivakor decreased to approximately $2.8 million compared with $12.5 million in the prior-year period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, revenue was $51.6 million compared with $66.4 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting lower revenues from Transportation & Logistics and Terminaling & Storage, including the impact of the July 2025 divestiture of Meridian Equipment Leasing, LLC and Equipment Transport, LLC. These decreases were partially offset by the continued expansion of Supply & Trading, which generated approximately $40.0 million of revenue during the 2026 period. Despite lower consolidated revenue, gross profit increased 32% to $12.4 million from $9.3 million, while operating expenses decreased 35% to $14.6 million from $22.6 million.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of sustainable energy transportation, storage, reuse and remediation services. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate and operate assets, properties and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor's integrated facilities and assets provide crude oil storage, transportation, reuse and remediation services. Once operational, Vivakor's interests in oilfield waste remediation facilities are expected to facilitate the recovery, reuse and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

For more information, please visit our website: www.vivakor.co

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the expected transaction and ownership structure, the valuation of the transaction, the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully and timely consummate planned acquisitions, the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect Vivakor or the expected benefits of the such transaction, our ability to maintain the listing of our securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the parties failure to realize the anticipated benefits of pending transactions, disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets, changes in federal, local and foreign governmental regulation, changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and general economic conditions.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Vivakor or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Vivakor, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Investor Contact:

P:469-480-7175

info@vivakor.com