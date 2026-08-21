Quantum X Labs Announces Additional Advancement in Quantum Error Correction Using NVIDIA CUDA-Q with New Results on Google’s Dataset

QXL’s updated AI-driven decoder demonstrated improved performance supporting the Company’s roadmap toward reliable fault-tolerant quantum computing

Tel Aviv, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) (“Quantum X” or the “Company”), an advanced technologies company, today announced new results from its AI-driven quantum error-correction program, advancing the Company’s roadmap toward trusted quantum error correction for future fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Quantum computers are highly sensitive to noise, and quantum error correction is widely viewed as a necessary foundation for scaling quantum systems from experimental demonstrations toward reliable, useful computation. QXL’s work is focused on one of the central challenges in this transition: developing AI-assisted decoders that can interpret quantum syndrome data efficiently and accurately, and that can continue improving as quantum hardware advances.

The latest results were generated using Google’s public surface-code dataset from a real quantum-hardware experiment. QXL evaluated its updated decoder on a public surface-code configuration using the same cross-validation approach used for Google’s published decoder comparisons.

In this test, QXL’s updated decoder demonstrated improved performance against matching-family benchmarks, including Google’s published correlated-matching and PyMatching benchmark results for the same configuration. Importantly, QXL’s model was trained exclusively on synthetic samples and was not trained on real hardware shots from the Google dataset.

The result supports a key principle behind QXL’s technical roadmap: quantum error-correction decoders should not only perform well in controlled simulations, but should also be able to generalize toward real experimental syndrome data. This synthetic-to-real transition is a critical step toward practical QEC workflows that can support future low-latency and eventually real-time decoding.

“These results are important because they bring us closer to the point where AI-driven quantum error correction can be evaluated against real hardware behavior, not only simulation,” said Prof. Nir Sharon, Chief Quantum Technology Scientist at Quantum X Labs. “Our updated decoder improved performance against matching-family benchmarks in this experiment while training only on synthetic data. That is a meaningful validation point for our roadmap toward trusted quantum error correction. At the same time, we remain disciplined: this is one benchmark configuration, and our next objective is to replicate and extend the result across additional device centers and code configurations.”

QXL’s updated decoder combines quantum-code structure, syndrome information and AI-based error weighting to improve decoder performance while preserving a practical path toward efficient implementation. The latest result supports the relevance of this approach for real-hardware syndrome data and scalable QEC workflows.

The AI component is designed for GPU acceleration and integration into broader QEC workflows, supporting QXL’s roadmap toward low-latency and eventually real-time decoding. This roadmap includes real-hardware data evaluation, workflows with NVIDIA accelerated computing and NVIDIA CUDA-Q and planned IQCC syndrome experiments to advance more reliable and scalable quantum-computing systems.

Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs’ and its subsidiaries’ strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations, including advancing the Company’s roadmap toward trusted quantum error correction for future fault-tolerant quantum computing and its objective to replicate and extend the result across additional device centers and code configurations. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based on management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which are inherently uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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