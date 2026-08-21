Medialister Is Now Available in Anthropic’s Claude Connectors Directory

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medialister, a platform for editorial advertising and media placements, today announced that its MCP connector is now available in Anthropic’s Claude Connectors Directory. The approved connector enables Claude users to connect Medialister to their Claude workflows and explore relevant media placement opportunities through natural-language conversations.

With the Medialister MCP connector, communications, SEO, content, and growth teams can use Claude to research publications, identify potential editorial advertising opportunities, and turn campaign criteria into a structured media placement plan — without interrupting their existing AI workflow.

“Media placement planning is still often fragmented across spreadsheets, publisher lists and manual research,” said Alexander Storozhuk at Medialister. “By bringing Medialister into Claude, we are making it easier for teams to move from a campaign idea to a relevant, research-backed shortlist of media opportunities in the same environment where they already develop strategy, content and go-to-market plans.”

The Medialister connector is designed for teams evaluating editorial advertising opportunities across markets, industries and campaign goals. Example use cases include:

Finding publications relevant to a specific audience, geography or industry.

Building a media-placement shortlist for a product launch, PR campaign or SEO initiative.

Comparing potential outlets against campaign requirements and editorial objectives.

Turning a campaign brief into a research and planning workflow inside Claude.





Medialister is available through the Claude Connectors Directory at:

https://claude.ai/directory/connectors/medialister

Directory connectors are reviewed by Anthropic and can be discovered directly within Claude through the connector directory. Unlike a custom connector added manually by URL, a directory-listed connector is available through Claude’s in-product browsing and search experience.

To connect Medialister, Claude users can open Settings → Connectors → Browse Connectors, select Medialister, and complete the authorization flow.

The connector focuses on discovery and planning workflows. Campaign booking and execution remain within the Medialister platform, where customers retain control over commercial decisions and transaction steps.

About Medialister

Medialister is a platform for editorial advertising and media placements that helps brands, agencies, and growth teams discover relevant publication opportunities and plan campaigns at scale. Learn more at medialister.com .

Media Contact

Alexander Storozhuk

press@medialister.com