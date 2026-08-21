ConConAI Announces $CON Presale Milestone as Project Reports More Than 4M Tokens Sold

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConConAI has announced that its $CON token Phase 1 presale has surpassed 40% as the project continues to develop its network of specialist AI advisors and commercial listings platform. The project states that $CON is currently available at $0.005 during Phase 1, with five planned presale phases ahead of a targeted DEX listing of $0.01.

The announcement comes as ConConAI expands its platform across decision-making categories including travel, property, and investment-related research. According to the project, businesses and commercial partners will be able to use $CON for listings, placement, and performance-based activities within the network.

ConConAI Reports Growth in $CON Holder Base

ConConAI reports that the $CON presale has passed the 4M token sale milestone, increasing the project's early community ahead of its planned token listing.

The current Phase 1 price is $0.005. Under the project's stated presale structure, subsequent phases are priced at $0.006, $0.007, $0.008, and $0.009, followed by a targeted DEX listing price of $0.01.

The project has stated that the presale will conclude no later than November 9, 2026, unless the available allocation is sold earlier. ConConAI further states that token claims and the planned DEX listing are scheduled to occur no later than November 12, 2026, according to the project's published timeline and on-chain arrangements.

$CON Is Designed to Support Commercial Activity Across the Network

ConConAI describes $CON as the utility token for its AI advisor network. The token is intended to support partner payments for product listings, placement, and performance-based activities, including cost-per-click, cost-per-lead, and cost-per-action models.

The project's development model is designed to connect platform growth with token utility. As additional specialist advisors and categories are introduced, ConConAI aims to increase consumer activity and expand opportunities for businesses to participate through the platform.

The project's stated network model can be summarized as:

More advisors → more users → more consumer decisions → more partners → more listings → increased $CON utility → continued network development

The extent to which this model develops will depend on the adoption and activity of both users and commercial partners.

Specialist AI Advisors Support Consumer Decision-Making

ConConAI is developing specialist AI advisors designed to help users research and make decisions across different categories.

The project currently highlights applications covering areas such as property discovery, travel planning, and investment-related research. Rather than relying on a single general-purpose AI interface, ConConAI's approach is based on creating specialized experiences focused on specific consumer needs.

The company describes its platform as a decision-making layer that can connect consumer research and recommendations with relevant businesses and listings.

As the platform expands, ConConAI plans to introduce additional advisors and categories. The project has also outlined plans for native mobile applications to provide access to its advisor network on iOS and Android devices.

ConConAI Outlines Fixed $CON Supply and Presale Structure

ConConAI has established a fixed total supply of 100 million $CON, according to its published tokenomics. The project states that there is no additional mint-on-sale mechanism.

The supply is allocated across the presale, Seed round, DEX liquidity, CEX liquidity, and team allocation. According to the project's stated tokenomics, 50% of the total supply is allocated to the presale, while the remaining supply is divided among the other categories.

The project also offers a tiered bonus structure for qualifying presale contributions. The published structure includes:

Contributions of $10,000 or more: 50,000 additional $CON

Contributions of $25,000 or more: 200,000 additional $CON

Contributions of $50,000 or more: 600,000 additional $CON





According to ConConAI, the bonus tokens are drawn from the existing presale allocation and remain subject to the available supply within that allocation.

Roadmap Focuses on Platform Expansion and Token Utility

The next stages of the ConConAI roadmap include the planned DEX listing, liquidity development, expansion of the specialist AI advisor network, and the addition of further product and business listings.

The project is designed around recurring consumer decision-making. As users access advisors to research areas such as travel, property, and other categories, ConConAI intends to create opportunities for relevant commercial partners to participate through listings and performance-based arrangements.

Under the project's model, $CON is intended to function as the payment mechanism for this commercial activity.

ConConAI states that payment in $CON is not intended to determine the ranking or suitability of recommendations. Instead, the project describes the token as a payment mechanism for partner participation while recommendations and placements are intended to be based on relevance and fit.

ConConAI Continues Preparations for Planned $CON Listing

With the presale reporting more than 4M tokens sold, ConConAI is continuing through its planned presale phases and platform development roadmap.

The project states that $CON remains priced at $0.005 during Phase 1 and will progress through the stated presale pricing structure before the targeted $0.01 DEX listing. The project has also reported a fixed token supply and published its planned allocation structure.

ConConAI's next stage will focus on the planned token listing and the continued development of its specialist AI advisor network, commercial listings, and mobile access.

Information regarding the presale, tokenomics, roadmap, and project terms is available through ConConAI's official platform .

About ConConAI

ConConAI is developing a network of specialist AI advisors and a commercial listings platform designed to support consumer decision-making across multiple categories. The project combines AI-powered advisor experiences with a utility-token model in which $CON is intended to facilitate listings, placement, and performance-based commercial activity across the network.

The company has outlined plans to expand its advisor categories, develop mobile applications, increase commercial participation, and continue building the $CON utility ecosystem.

The $CON token is described as a utility token and does not confer ownership, dividends, profit-sharing, or guaranteed returns. The targeted DEX listing price and timeline are project targets and statements subject to applicable terms and conditions. Prospective participants should conduct independent research and review the project's Token Sale Terms and Risk Disclosure before participating.

For more details, visit: https://www.conconai.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7691c887-182b-4bca-944d-887ed2a68f6a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/977fdad2-e796-4e5d-8e4b-eafb3b108c60