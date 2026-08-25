Toobit Completes Expanded Penetration Tests with Hacken





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, has completed expanded penetration testing conducted by Web3 cybersecurity firm Hacken across its web and API infrastructure, iOS application, and Android application.

Across the three assessments, Hacken recorded no Critical or High-severity findings. All seven Medium-severity findings identified during testing were fixed, strengthening protections across areas including application data handling and access controls.

The 2026 assessments build on Toobit's 2025 penetration testing, which focused on its mobile applications. By extending the scope to its web platform and API, Toobit expanded independent security testing across more of the exchange's core systems.

The assessments were conducted in alignment with established penetration testing standards and guidelines, including NIST SP 800-115, the Penetration Testing Execution Standard (PTES), and the OWASP Testing Guide. Hacken's methodology draws on these frameworks to support structured vulnerability assessment and security testing across Web2 and Web3 environments.

This initiative complements Toobit's broader security and compliance framework, including ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the global standard for information security management systems, and Bee-Safe, Toobit's proprietary multi-layered security framework combining measures such as Proof of Reserves, encryption, and 24/7 threat monitoring.

The full penetration testing reports are available through Hacken's security assessment platform.

The wider industry continues to face an active threat environment. A total of 207 crypto hacks were recorded during the first half of 2026, the highest number recorded in any six-month period, with approximately $972 million stolen. Infrastructure and operational compromises accounted for only around 15% of incidents but approximately 76% of total losses, highlighting the outsized impact of infrastructure-level security breaches.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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