PHOTONIS DEFENSE AWARDED FIRST DELIVERY ORDER FOR U.S. ARMY’S BINOD PROGRAM, MARKING A KEY MILESTONE IN EXOSENS’ U.S. EXPANSION

Photonis Defense, Exosens’ U.S. subsidiary, has been awarded a first delivery order for 1,600 complete systems under the U.S. Army’s Binocular Night Observation Device (BiNOD) program, with first deliveries expected by the end of 2026 and the bulk of deliveries scheduled throughout 2027

The order represents the Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) phase of the BiNOD program, marking the transition from development and testing to initial production

Photonis Defense will manufacture and test the complete BiNOD systems in the U.S., integrating Exosens’ high-performance image intensifier tubes

This first delivery order under the US$352.6 million Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract announced in March 2026 marks the next phase in Exosens’ U.S. expansion and supports its long-term growth in the U.S. defense market, the world’s most demanding single market for night vision devices

Press release, Mérignac (France), 25 August 2026 – Exosens (EXENS; FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company focused on providing mission- and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technologies, today announces that its U.S. subsidiary, Photonis Defense, has been awarded a first delivery order for 1,600 complete systems under the U.S. Army’s Binocular Night Observation Device (BiNOD) program, as part of the broader Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract announced in March 2026.

This represents an important step in the BiNOD program, initiating the Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) phase after key testing and the qualification phase. First product deliveries are expected by the end of 2026, with the bulk of deliveries scheduled throughout 2027. Financial terms associated with this order are not disclosed. The order lays the foundation for regular production of BiNOD systems at Photonis Defense’s U.S. factory.

Program execution leverages Photonis Defense’s U.S.-based BiNOD development, production, and testing capabilities, together with Exosens’ global technology leadership in high-performance image intensifier tubes. This combination enables Photonis Defense to deliver lightweight, mission-ready and cost-effective night vision systems designed to provide soldiers with a decisive operational advantage in the most demanding environments while meeting the U.S. Army’s highest standards for performance, quality and on-time delivery.

“This new phase of the BiNOD program marks a key milestone in Exosens’ expansion in the U.S. and confirms the relevance of our in-country industrial strategy. By combining our technology leadership in night vision with scalable U.S. industrial capabilities, we reaffirm our commitment to serving as a trusted partner to the U.S. Army. This milestone further strengthens our long-term growth prospects in the U.S. defense market,” said Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens.

"Photonis Defense is honored to support the U.S. Army's BiNOD program. Our commitment to the American warfighter is unwavering, and we remain focused on delivering advanced night vision capabilities that provide a decisive operational advantage in the most demanding environments,” said Shanna Owens, CEO of Photonis Defense. “As part of Exosens, we combine decades of innovation with a dedicated U.S. team committed to meeting the Army’s highest standards for performance, quality and on-time delivery. Together, we are proud to support the modernization of soldier night vision capabilities and help ensure mission success.”

Exosens will provide updates on developments in line with its regular communications.

About Exosens

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as advanced cameras, neutron and gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 13 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 2,000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris regulated market (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com

Media Relations

Brunswick Group, exosens@brunswickgroup.com

Forward-looking statements

Certain information included in this press release is not historical fact but constitutes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Exosens operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements included in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include those set out and detailed in Chapter 4 “Risk factors and risk management system” of the Universal Registration Document filed on 9 March 2026 with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) under number D.26-0072. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Group. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, forward-looking information and statements. This press release is provided for information purposes only. It does not constitute, and should not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public of securities.

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