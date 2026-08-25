OP Cooperative

OP Corporate Bank plc

OP Mortgage Bank plc

Stock exchange release

25 August 2026 at 9.00 EEST

OP Pohjola's, OP Corporate Bank plc's and OP Mortgage Bank plc's financial calendar for 2027

OP Pohjola, OP Corporate Bank plc and OP Mortgage Bank plc will publish their financial reports in 2027 as follows:

Financial Statements Bulletin 1 January‒31 December 2026 10 February 2027 Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements 2026 Week 11, 2027 OP Amalgamation Pillar 3 Disclosures 2026 Week 11, 2027 Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2027 29 April 2027 Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2027 28 July 2027 Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2027 28 October 2027 OP Amalgamation Pillar 3 Disclosures 31 March 2027 Week 18 OP Amalgamation Pillar 3 Disclosures 30 June 2027 Week 32 OP Amalgamation Pillar 3 Disclosures 30 September 2027 Week 44



OP Pohjola's and OP Corporate Bank's financial statements bulletins, half-year financial reports and interim reports will be published in 2027 at approximately 9.00 (EET/EEST). They will be available on the OP Pohjola website in Finnish, Swedish and English.

OP Mortgage Bank's financial statements bulletin, half-year financial report and interim reports will be published at approximately 10.00 (EET/EEST). They will be available on our website in Finnish and English.

OP Pohjola publishes a Corporate Governance Statement, a Remuneration Report and Policy for Governing Bodies and an Annual Review that supplement its Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements. The Report by the Board of Directors includes a sustainability report in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and European Sustainability Reporting Standards.

OP Corporate Bank plc and OP Mortgage Bank plc publish their Corporate Governance Statements in connection with the Reports by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements.



OP Cooperative

OP Corporate Bank plc

OP Mortgage Bank plc

Additional information:

Sanna Eriksson, tel. +358 10 252 2517

OP Pohjola's Investor Relations, ir@op.fi

Media enquiries:

OP Pohjola Corporate Communications, tel. +358 10 252 8719, viestinta@op.fi

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange)

London Stock Exchange

Major media

op.fi

OP Pohjola is Finland’s largest provider of financial services, with more than two million owner-customers and approximately 15,000 employees. We provide a comprehensive range of banking and insurance services for personal and corporate customers. OP Pohjola consists of OP cooperative banks, its central cooperative OP Cooperative, and the latter's subsidiaries and affiliates. Our mission is to promote the sustainable prosperity, security and wellbeing of our owner-customers and operating region. Together with our owner-customers, we have been building Finnish society and a sustainable future for over 120 years now. www.op.fi