Vocalbeats.AI Applications Gain Strong Momentum in 2026, Reaching Top-Grossing Charts Worldwide

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocalbeats.AI, a Singapore-based AI-powered audio company, today announced that its two flagship applications, Owll and Owll Translator, continue to build international momentum, achieving leading positions on their respective Apple App Store top-grossing charts across major markets in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

According to data.ai, a Sensor Tower company and a trusted provider of mobile app intelligence, as of August 22, 2026, Owll has achieved an all-time single-day peak ranking of No. 1 among the highest-grossing Utilities applications in 24 markets and has ranked among the Top 10 in 89 markets. Year-to-date in 2026, it has achieved a single-day peak ranking of No. 1 among the highest-grossing Utilities applications in 22 markets and has ranked among the Top 10 in 81 markets.

Owll continues to gain traction among productivity users. The app uses AI to capture, transcribe and summarise voice content from meetings, lectures and calls, turning conversations into instant summaries and transcripts that help users organise information and work more efficiently. Its performance reflects rising interest in voice-first productivity tools and creates new opportunities for expansion as the product improves. Owll currently holds a 4.8 App Store rating, reflecting strong user satisfaction.

Meanwhile, Owll Translator has achieved an all-time single-day peak ranking of No. 1 among the highest-grossing Business applications in 22 markets and has ranked among the Top 10 in 125 markets. Year-to-date in 2026, it has achieved a single-day peak ranking of No. 1 among the highest-grossing Business applications in 12 markets and has ranked among the Top 10 in 94 markets.

Owll Translator, the Company’s real-time multilingual translation app, combines real-time speech translation with voice synthesis and voice cloning to make communication across languages more fluid and natural. Its performance in the App Store’s Business grossing rankings highlights the growing adoption of AI-powered translation tools in professional and everyday communication. Owll Translator currently holds a 4.7 App Store rating, with users likewise praising the product experience.

The results achieved in 2026 demonstrate strong momentum for Vocalbeats.AI’s AI applications and growing market recognition of its human-centric approach to voice AI. The Company will continue to advance its technology, enhance product experiences and expand its AI application portfolio, making AI more practical, intuitive and accessible to users worldwide.

Download the Apps

The latest version of Owll is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The latest version of Owll Translator is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Vocalbeats.AI

Vocalbeats.AI is a Singapore-based AI-powered audio company dedicated to innovating intelligent, user-friendly products and services designed to improve everyday life with more lifelike, intuitive, and accessible voice AI. Its expanding portfolio of AI-powered applications—spanning productivity, wellness, and beyond—is increasingly being embraced by a diverse global user base.

Beyond developing applications, Vocalbeats.AI is redefining how people interact with AI. Powered by an international team of engineers, designers and researchers, the Company pushes the boundaries of voice and AI technology to empower people everywhere to work smarter, connect more meaningfully, and live better.

For more information, please visit www.vocalbeats.ai.

Media contact: media@vocalbeats.com