Participation notification by The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Brussels, Belgium – August 25, 2026 - 8:45 CEST

According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (333 South Hope Street, 55th Fl, Los Angeles, CA 90071) recently sent Syensqo the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 5% for voting rights. Here is the summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total August 19, 2026 4.66% 0.29% 4.95%



The latest notification, dated August 21, 2026 and received on August 21, 2026, contains the following information:

Reasons for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notified by: The Capital Group Companies, Inc, a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Date on which the threshold is crossed: August 19, 2026

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 5% downwards

Denominator: 103,286,902

Persons subject to the notification requirement: See file attached

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: See file attached

Full press release available here

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and healthcare applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Learn more at www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Eva Behaeghe

+32 474 49 23 50

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Useful links

Notification de participation par The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Bruxelles, Belgique – 25 août 2026 - 8:45 CEST

Conformément à la législation et réglementation en matière de transparence financière (loi du 2 mai 2007), The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (333 South Hope Street, 55th Fl, Los Angeles, CA 90071) a envoyé à Syensqo la notification de transparence suivante, indiquant qu’il avait franchi le seuil de 5% pour les droits de vote. Voici un résumé des mouvements:

Date à laquelle le seuil a été franchi Droits de vote après la transaction Instruments financiers équivalents après la transaction Total 19 août 2026 4,66% 0,29% 4,95%



La notification la plus récente, datée du 21 août 2026 et reçue le 21 août 2026, contient l’information suivante:

Motif de la notification: Acquisition ou cession d’instruments financiers assimilés à des titres conférant des droits de vote

Notification par: The Capital Group Companies, Inc, une entreprise mère ou une personne détenant le contrôle

Date de dépassement de seuil: le 19 août 2026

Seuil des droits de vote directs franchi: 5% à la baisse

Dénominateur: 103.286.902

Personne(s) tenue(s) à la notification : Voir le fichier ci-joint

Chaîne complète des entités contrôlées par l’intermédiaire desquelles la participation est effectivement détenue : Voir le fichier ci-joint

Le communiqué de presse complet est disponible ici.

A propos de Syensqo

Syensqo est une entreprise fondée sur la science qui développe des solutions novatrices permettant d’améliorer notre façon de vivre, de travailler, de voyager et de nous divertir. Inspirés par les congrès scientifiques initiés par Ernest Solvay en 1911, nous réunissons des talents brillants qui repoussent sans cesse les limites de la science et de l'innovation au profit de nos clients, avec plus de 13 000 employés.

Nous développons des solutions qui contribuent à offrir des produits plus sûrs, plus propres et plus durables, que l’on retrouve dans l’habitat, l'alimentation, et les biens de consommation, les avions, les voitures, les batteries, les appareils électroniques et les soins de santé. Notre force d'innovation nous permet de concrétiser l'ambition d'une économie circulaire et d'explorer des technologies révolutionnaires qui feront progresser l'humanité.

Plus d’informations sur www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Eva Behaeghe

+32 474 49 23 50

Informations prospectives

Ce communiqué peut contenir des informations prospectives. Les déclarations prospectives décrivent les attentes, plans, stratégies, objectifs, événements futurs ou intentions. La réalisation des déclarations prospectives contenues dans ce communiqué est sujette à des risques et à des incertitudes en raison d'un certain nombre de facteurs, y compris des facteurs économiques d'ordre général, les fluctuations des taux d'intérêt et des taux de change; l'évolution des conditions de marché, la concurrence des produits, la nature du développement d'un produit, l'impact des acquisitions et des désinvestissements, des restructurations, du retrait de certains produits; du processus d'approbation réglementaire, des scénarii globaux des projets de R&I et d'autres éléments inhabituels. Par conséquent, les résultats réels ou événements futurs peuvent différer sensiblement de ceux exprimés ou implicites dans ces déclarations prospectives. Si de tels risques connus ou inconnus ou des incertitudes se concrétisent, ou si nos hypothèses s'avéraient inexactes, les résultats réels pourraient différer considérablement de ceux anticipés. La société ne s'engage nullement à mettre à jour publiquement ses déclarations prospectives.

Liens utiles

Attachments