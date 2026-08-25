Regula and WIDTH Help Compliance Teams Keep Identity Evidence Audit-Ready Beyond Onboarding

RESTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly four in ten organizations struggle to explain identity-based decisions during audits and regulatory reviews, according to Regula's latest global research . The problem is that identity verification often ends at onboarding. Compliance teams may receive only a verification result, while the underlying identity evidence remains isolated from the screening, monitoring, investigations, and audit processes that follow. To address this gap, Regula , a global developer of identity verification solutions, has partnered with compliance decision intelligence platform WIDTH .





Regula and WIDTH partner to deliver a holistic solution that helps businesses assess identity and compliance risks.

By integrating the Regula Document Reader SDK into the WIDTH platform, verified identity data collected during onboarding becomes part of the customer's risk profile rather than remaining in a separate identity verification system. This implies that organizations can bring trustworthy identity evidence directly into their broader compliance workflows for the screening, investigations, transaction monitoring, case management, and audit purposes.

Closing the gap between verification and compliance

The partnership combines two complementary technologies.

Regula establishes trusted identity evidence by authenticating identity documents and validating the data they contain. WIDTH extends the value of that evidence by linking it with customer risk profiles, sanctions and PEP screening, KYB information, transaction monitoring, investigations, case management, and audit records.

As a result, organizations can connect identity verification to the subsequent decisions, rather than treating it as a standalone step.

“Trusted identity evidence is a critical foundation for effective compliance operations. Regula brings deep expertise in identity verification, document authentication, and biometrics, and, while WIDTH connects these capabilities into a broader compliance and risk decisioning workflow. Together, we can help regulated institutions strengthen onboarding, fraud prevention, case review, and auditability across the customer lifecycle,” says Chionh Chye Kit, Co-Founder & CEO, WIDTH.

Better-informed compliance decisions

For regulated industries, such as financial institutions, payment providers, digital asset businesses, and corporate service providers, this means identity verification results can be reviewed alongside sanctions matches, ownership structures, transaction activity, device intelligence, investigator notes, and previous case history. Compliance teams gain a more accurate and complete picture when deciding whether to approve, escalate, or reject a customer.

“Compliance teams don't just need to know that an identity was verified. They need to understand why they can trust it months later during an investigation or regulatory review. At Regula, we build that trust through border-grade document authentication that validates both the authenticity of an identity document and the integrity of the data it contains. Together with WIDTH, we're helping organizations ensure that this evidence doesn't remain isolated at onboarding but continues to support compliance teams throughout the entire customer lifecycle,” comments Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

Read more about Regula's identity verification technologies at the company’s website. Visit the WIDTH’s website to learn more about the compliance and risk decision intelligence platform .

About WIDTH

WIDTH is a compliance technology company formed following Vernal Capital's acquisition of Cynopsis. Built on Cynopsis's team, customer relationships and operating foundation, WIDTH provides software for managing regulatory workflows across onboarding, risk, transaction monitoring and ongoing compliance in a more efficient, auditable and scalable way.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, trusted by over 2,000 organizations across regulated industries worldwide. Regula IDV solutions deliver end-to-end document verification, biometric authentication, and identity lifecycle management. They enable organizations to prevent fraud by ensuring the integrity of every signal behind each decision. Built on 34 years of document forensics expertise, fully proprietary technology, and an in-house forensic laboratory, Regula maintains the world’s largest template library of 16,000+ ID templates from 254 countries and territories. The company’s technologies are deployed at 80+ border control authorities worldwide. Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

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