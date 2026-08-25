Paragon Expands Broker Reach with Applied Rating Hub Integration

London, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems Europe today announced that Paragon, a privately-owned tech-enabled agency specialising in property insurance, has joined Applied Rating Hub. The partnership will enable Paragon to distribute five household products in real time to brokers in the Applied UK network, allowing the MGA to appear in brokers' quote comparisons directly within their rating and binding workflows.

Paragon will bring five household products to Rating Hub, including Monument, a Moneyfacts 5-star rated buildings and contents product; Monument Essentials, a more accessible tier developed in response to broker feedback on price sensitivity; Noble; Select Let; and a dedicated contents product.

"Because Paragon was founded as a high-street broker before becoming an Insurtech MGA, our approach is to go to our brokers first, ask what challenges they're facing and what products they need, and then we build," said Jordan Barnard, Head of Strategy, Paragon. "When we heard about Applied Rating Hub and saw brokers moving to Applied's platform, we wanted to be part of that. It's a genuinely unique proposition that gives brokers back control over their own technology and trading journey."

Applied Rating Hub offers a single connection to a dynamic marketplace of 30+ personal lines insurers and MGAs featuring 100+ products, enabling seamless full-cycle EDI trading across the UK insurance industry. By exchanging real-time data through a one-to-many model, Rating Hub eliminates the need for multiple insurer integrations and operational bottlenecks, helping businesses speed up market access and focus on selling products and winning clients.

"This partnership with Paragon brings exactly the kind of agile approach to distribution that will strengthen the marketplace," said Matt Wellman, senior director of Enterprise Accounts & Insurer Relationships, Applied Systems. "With their deep property expertise, multiple capacity providers, and a genuine bottom-up approach to product development, they are well placed to serve the growing number of brokers building digital propositions on Applied's platform."

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Paragon

Founded in 1989, Paragon is a privately-owned MGA and one-stop shop for property insurance, offering brokers access to multiple capacity providers across a broad range of property risks – from standard household to complex commercial property. With a long-tenured management team and a broker-first approach to product development, Paragon works with over 800 brokers across the UK and has been recognised for its commitment to technology innovation, including winning Insurtech of the Year 2026.