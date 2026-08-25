Iceland Seafood International hf: 1H 2026 results and investors presentation

Iceland Seafood will publish its consolidated financial statement for the 1H 2026 after closing of markets on August 26th 2026. On the same day, at 4:30 pm, the company will host an online meeting for investors and market participants, where management will present and discuss the results. The meeting will only be streamed online. Participants in the online meeting can send questions in writing before and during the meeting to the email investors@icelandseafood.com.

A link to the webcast and the investor presentation is here below.

https://vimeo.com/event/6129998/embed/a01cedaf24/interaction