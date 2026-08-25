700Credit and ComSoft Align to Provide Seamless Driver’s License Authentication

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 700Credit, LLC, the automotive industry’s leading provider of credit reporting, compliance, soft-pull prequalification, identity verification, driver’s license authentication and fraud detection solutions, today announced an expanded integration with ComSoft, a dealer management system (DMS) designed specifically to support independent and Buy Here Pay Here (BHPH) dealerships.

ComSoft provides their dealers with a comprehensive platform for managing critical dealership operations, including inventory, deal processing, BHPH and Lease portfolio management, dealership websites and mobile applications. Through its expanded relationship with 700Credit, ComSoft now integrates QuickScan, 700Credit’s driver’s license authentication and identity verification solution, directly into the DMS deal workflow.

The integration builds on ComSoft’ s existing integrations with 700Credit’s credit reporting, compliance and QuickScreen prescreen solutions, giving independent and BHPH dealers access to more tools within the same dealership workflow.

Helping Dealers Identify Fraud Before It Becomes a Costly Deal

For independent and BHPH dealers, every deal matters. A fraudulent transaction can result in more than the loss of a vehicle—it can create financial losses, operational disruption and increased risk for the dealership.

With QuickScan integrated directly into ComSoft, dealers can authenticate a customer’s driver’s license and help verify the customer’s identity at the beginning of the sales process. This allows dealers to identify potential issues before investing additional time and resources into a transaction. Rather than treating identity verification as a separate step, the integration makes it part of the dealer’s existing digital deal flow. The result: dealers can move faster while adding an important layer of protection against identity fraud.

“Independent and BHPH dealers need to know who they are doing business with before they put a vehicle at risk,” said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. “QuickScan brings driver’s license authentication directly into the ComSoft deal flow, allowing dealers to verify a customer’s identity early in the transaction. If something doesn’t look right, the dealer has an opportunity to stop and investigate before the deal moves forward. It’s about helping dealers sell with confidence while reducing their exposure to fraud.”

“Sophisticated fraud in our society is not only on the rise, it has becoming rampant. The days of simply photocopying a driver’s license and comparing the picture to the individual in front of you aren’t enough anymore to verify identity,” said Chip Cooper, President of ComSoft. “Many lenders are beginning to require advanced authentication techniques prior to funding a transaction. 700Credit cross references driver’s license data against hundreds of databases to help confirm identity validity. ComSoft is pleased to help our dealers modernize and streamline their identity verification process by offing an integration to 700Credit QuickScan within our Cloud DMS.”

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry’s leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft and driver’s license authentication platforms. The company’s product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, Safeguards Rule protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver’s license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit www.700credit.com.

About ComSoft

ComSoft is a Dealership Management Software (DMS) provider to independent dealerships regardless of their size. The company has served thousands of dealerships since 1971, and prides themselves on providing superior customer support with a commitment to integrating with third-party provider products and service offerings. In addition to the DMS product they also offer integrated websites, marketing feeds and a mobile app. For more information about ComSoft, visit www.ComSoft.com

700Credit, LLC

26555 Northwestern Highway

Suite 301

Southfield, MI 48033