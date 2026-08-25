MEXC Ventures Supports CoinFest Asia 2026, Bringing the Infinite Opportunities Vision to Bali





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Ventures participated in CoinFest Asia 2026 at White Rock Beach Club in Bali, Indonesia, as Title Sponsor and a co-host partner for the CoinFest trading competition. Across the event, MEXC Ventures took part in industry dialogue, community activities, and live competitions. MEXC CEO Vugar attended as a special guest of MEXC Ventures and delivered a keynote, while the program also included cultural and networking activities for guests and partners and the Alpha Arena Bali Grand Final.

CoinFest Extends the Conversation Beyond the Stage

CoinFest Asia this year brought institutions, builders, and traders together through dedicated program tracks. As Title Sponsor, MEXC Ventures’ support included a keynote on the development of an onchain economy and onsite activities that brought industry participants, community members, and partners together.

The onsite program included networking activities for guests, industry participants, and partners. On Day 3, MEXC Ventures hosted a Closing Gathering attended by over 100 participants. During MEXC Ventures Alpha Insights, MEXC CEO Vugar and MEXC Product Director Vivien shared perspectives on opportunities across primary and secondary markets and the team’s strategic priorities for the coming quarters.

The keynote, live competition, and networking activities allowed participants to follow the industry topics discussed on stage and connect with the communities gathered at CoinFest Asia 2026.

Infinite Opportunities Frames the Industry Conversation

In Vugar’s keynote, “From Fragmented Finance to Infinite Opportunities: The Rise of an Onchain Economy,” he discussed how financial access remains divided across markets, regions, and asset classes. He described the move onchain as an infrastructure shift that is changing how value moves, how ownership is recorded, and how trust is established. He also pointed to the gradual convergence of crypto, equities, commodities, and real world assets as the industry moves toward broader and simpler participation.

Vugar also emphasized that wider access needs to be supported by infrastructure that strengthens trust and reduces the cost and complexity of participation.

A Live Extension Through Alpha Arena

As an extension of the CoinFest program, the Alpha Arena Bali Grand Final brought together 20 traders in a DEMO simulated trading competition supported by MEXC Ventures and TRIV. The event featured a total prize pool of 100,000 USDT and reached more than 10,000 people across the onsite audience and livestream. Participants from Japan, the Philippines, and South Korea placed first, second, and third respectively, with Vugar presenting the awards after the final.

By supporting industry dialogue, community, exchange and live participation at CoinFest Asia, MEXC Ventures helped connect global industry trends with the traders, builders, and partners shaping the region’s onchain economy.

With Thanks to Partners

MEXC Ventures extends its appreciation to the partners whose support contributed to the CoinFest program. Strategic Partners included Tencent Cloud, BeInCrypto, WuBlockchain, ChainCatcher, and RootData. Media Partners included BlockBeats, Odaily, BlockTempo, PANews, and TechFlow. Inclusion does not imply endorsement.

About MEXC Ventures

MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC dedicated to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency sector through investments in L1/L2 ecosystems, strategic investments, M&A, and incubation. Upholding the principle of "Empowering Growth Through Synergy," MEXC Ventures is committed to supporting innovative ideas and active builders in crypto. As an investor and supporter of TON and Aptos, MEXC Ventures looks forward to being at the forefront of TON and Aptos innovations and to actively partnering with builders to drive the ecosystem forward.

For more information, visit: MEXC Ventures Website

This release is intended for general industry information and is not directed at residents of any jurisdiction where MEXC is not licensed to operate.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/379d1ddc-96b9-4579-833f-569ddaa81704