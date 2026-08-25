Hospitality Sales Leader Donnelly Nariss Maysey Joins Crestline Hotels & Resorts as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, today announced the expansion of the company’s executive management team with the addition of Donnelly Nariss Maysey as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Donnelly brings more than 25 years of sales and hospitality leadership experience across full-service, select-service, and luxury hotels and resorts. As Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Crestline, Donnelly will lead Crestline’s sales and marketing strategy, advance top-line performance, and strengthen training and talent development, while partnering closely with owners and investors to drive results and provide clear, consistent communication and reporting.

Donnelly joins Crestline from Aimbridge Hospitality, where she served as Divisional Vice President of Sales, leading sales strategy and performance for hotels across the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean, including Aimbridge’s luxury division, Evolution Hospitality. In that role, she directed a team of more than 1,000 professionals.

“Donnelly joins the Crestline team at a pivotal time as our portfolio continues to expand in the upscale market, with a special emphasis on both independent and branded boutique hotels,” said Carroll. “Her significant success in delivering results across a broad range of properties will be a tremendous asset to our team. Donnelly’s experience, combined with her shared vision for Crestline’s strong culture of achieving exceptional performance through a strong sales infrastructure and high-impact leaders, brings a new depth of leadership to our team as we embark on our 26th year as a leading hospitality management company.”

More About Donnelly Nariss Maysey

A well-established hospitality industry veteran, Donnelly spent 14 years with Hyatt Hotels Corporation in progressively senior sales leadership roles, including Regional Vice President of Sales. Her Hyatt experience included leadership of significant portfolios of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels, where she drove revenue performance, developed sales talent, and partnered closely with hotel operators and ownership groups. Her earlier hospitality experience included sales positions with Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

Donnelly holds a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Business Administration from Cornell University and stays actively involved in hospitality groups including the AHLA, HSMAI, and the Cornell Hotel Society.

Download Image Here: Donnelly Nariss Maysey, SVP Sales & Marketing, Crestline

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More About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 113 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 15,800 rooms in 24 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

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