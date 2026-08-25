Notification of manager’s and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in Schouw & Co.

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. or a person closely associated with one of them, pursuant to (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name

 		Michael Hansen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Member of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/amendment

 		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name

 		AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
b)LEI213800V2R9WMMZASKK57

 
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 		 

Shares

DK0010253921
b)Nature of the transaction

 		Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 735.68678 shares
  
  
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

678 shares

DKK 498,791.04
e)Date of the transaction

 		24 August 2026
f)Place of transaction

 		OMX Nasdaq Copenhagen

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Attachment


Attachments

2026-08-25 FBM26-52 Managers transactions ENG
GlobeNewswire

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