Notification of manager’s and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in Schouw & Co.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. or a person closely associated with one of them, pursuant to (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Michael Hansen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
|b)
|LEI
|213800V2R9WMMZASKK57
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0010253921
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 735.68
|678 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
678 shares
DKK 498,791.04
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 August 2026
|f)
|Place of transaction
|OMX Nasdaq Copenhagen
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Attachment