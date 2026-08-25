IntellectEU Introduces Catalyst Core





BRUSSELS, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntellectEU has introduced Catalyst Core , a lightweight foundation for tailored financial messaging and integration solutions.

Catalyst Core is designed for institutions whose requirements do not fit an off-the-shelf product but do not justify the complexity and cost of a full enterprise platform.

Built on proven, reusable building blocks, Catalyst Core can be shaped to fit an institution’s existing back-office environment, channels, and custom logic. Rather than requiring institutions to adapt their operations to a predefined product, it provides a foundation for building a solution around their specific requirements.

Catalyst Core can evolve as institutional needs change. As new products and rails emerge across financial networks, institutions can extend what they already run rather than buy and integrate another system. Reusable components and custom-built solutions can be added to the same foundation without re-platforming.

The foundation also provides standards-based coverage for financial messaging and integration, including connectivity to financial networks, support for multiple message families, and translation between standards. The scope of each implementation can be sized according to the institution’s needs.

By combining reusable components with a lightweight footprint, Catalyst Core offers a faster and more cost-efficient alternative to building from scratch or deploying a full enterprise platform, without requiring heavy or costly infrastructure.

“Catalyst Core gives financial institutions a foundation they can shape around their environment and extend as their needs evolve. New networks, rails, and solutions can be added to the same foundation without re-platforming or the overhead of a full enterprise platform.” — Hryhorii Vasylenko, Product Manager, Catalyst Core

About IntellectEU

IntellectEU is a global technology company that has specialized in payments, capital markets, and emerging financial infrastructure for more than two decades. As a banking integration specialist, IntellectEU is a Swift Platform Partner, accredited Value-Added Services Enabler, and CBPR+ Ready provider, and has delivered hundreds of complex financial integration projects worldwide.

Its Catalyst Product Suite enables payment modernization through enterprise and back-office integration, managed Swift connectivity, Alliance Cloud migration, native ISO 20022 capabilities, AI-powered data intelligence, and integration with blockchain networks and digital asset platforms.

As an institutional blockchain and tokenization innovator, IntellectEU enables the deployment and management of blockchain infrastructure, validator node operations, smart contract development, and digital asset solutions through the CatalyX product suite.

Contact

Product Marketing Lead

Yuliia Bohatyrenko

IntellectEU

yuliia.bohatyrenko@intellecteu.com

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