Akamai Announces Strategic Alliance with Deloitte Canada to Help Organizations Achieve Platform-Based Resilience Against AI-Accelerated Cyberthreats

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) announced an alliance with Deloitte Canada, highlighting their shared commitment to building proactive cyber resilience. This alliance helps solve complex business challenges by combining Deloitte’s world-class cybersecurity advisory and managed services with Akamai’s advanced security capabilities.

Modern chief information security officers (CISOs) face an escalating landscape in which advanced frontier AI models have accelerated vulnerability discovery to machine speed, drastically collapsing the window between threat identification and exploitation. Compounding this challenge is a fragmented ecosystem of siloed security tools that increase operational costs and complexity.

Deloitte and Akamai are addressing this by enabling platform-based resilience to help organizations match this new machine-speed threat. This platform-based resilience simplifies cybersecurity architectures, reduces tool sprawl, and boosts organizational agility.

The alignment supports Akamai’s strategic partner program goal of building on trusted solutions to move organizations away from reactive patching and toward proactive, platform-based resilience and containment.

Proven joint solution delivery

As an Akamai Elite Tier Global Systems Integrator partner , Deloitte provides leading professional services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies.

To counter the continuous, machine-speed interrogation of environments by advanced AI, Akamai and Deloitte will collaborate to deliver a robust defense-in-depth strategy powered by the enterprise-grade Akamai Application Protection Platform , including:

Deloitte guides organizations through an end-to-end transformation that operationalizes the Akamai Application Protection Platform to achieve long-term resilience. This includes:

Cohesive cyber strategy: Aligning security investments with stringent compliance and data privacy requirements

Aligning security investments with stringent compliance and data privacy requirements Security architecture and implementation: Providing specialized end-to-end delivery to seamlessly integrate Akamai solutions into existing workflows

Providing specialized end-to-end delivery to seamlessly integrate Akamai solutions into existing workflows Future-ready growth: Empowering organizations to safely adopt emerging cyber technologies and accelerate secure cloud transformation and migration



Through continuous collaboration, knowledge sharing, and joint go-to-market initiatives, the partnership is committed to delivering sustained value and protection for organizations across North America.

Deloitte Canada was recently recognized as the Akamai 2025 North America Services Provider of the Year , underscoring its exceptional capability in executing these critical security integrations. In an era when AI-accelerated vulnerability discovery demands rapid remediation, this award highlights Deloitte’s proven track record of equipping clients with the decision velocity required to stay ahead of modern threats.

“Akamai and Deloitte Canada are offering solutions for security teams confronted with increased operational costs and complexity,” said PJ Joseph, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Services at Akamai. “By shifting organizations away from fragmented, siloed tools toward a unified, proactive platform approach, this new alliance will help CISOs build true cyber resilience while accelerating digital transformation journeys.”

“This alliance reflects our shared dedication to helping clients navigate their most complex cybersecurity challenges,” said Alejandro Campos, Partner, Cyber Risk Services at Deloitte Canada. “By combining Akamai’s market-leading capabilities with our deep industry experience and end-to-end services, we enable organizations to simplify their security stacks, mitigate critical risks, and confidently embrace next-generation technologies.”

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with conﬁdence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

Media Contact: AkamaiPR@akamai.com