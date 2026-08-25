Back to the Roots & Ayesha Curry team up to support Jamaica with the largest organic seed donation in island history

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark effort to support Jamaican agricultural recovery following the devastation of Hurricane Melissa, Ayesha Curry, Back to the Roots, and The American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) announced a historic donation of organic seeds to the island. This initiative represents the largest single shipment of organic seeds ever to enter Jamaica and the most significant level of support provided by a private entity for the island’s small farmers following the storm.





The donation, valued at JMD $120 million, is being distributed by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) to help small farmers rebuild and restore food security across the island. The contribution not only provides immediate relief but also introduces organic seed varieties that were previously inaccessible, paving the way for more sustainable agricultural practices in the region.

The initiative was sparked by Ayesha Curry, a longtime friend and partner of Back to the Roots, who connected the brand with the recovery effort.

“With so much of my family from and still living in Jamaica, it was important to rally my network to support the island in the wake of such a devastating hurricane. Supporting this recovery isn't just about providing seeds; it's about continuing to help communities across the Jamaica replant, restore food security and cultivate a more self-sufficient future,” said Ayesha Curry.

Officials at the Jamaican Ministry of Agriculture, including representatives from the Bodles Agriculture Research Station, have highlighted the transformative nature of the gift calling it the “the largest shipment of organic seeds to ever enter Jamaica.” The donation includes both vegetable and flower seeds, the latter of which are in high demand to support the island’s expanding hotel and cut-flower industries.

"This donation will not only help Jamaica’s small farmers replant for the coming seasons, but hopefully also lay the foundation for more self-reliant, organic agriculture for Jamaica for generations to come," said Mark Newman, Board Member at The American Friends of Jamaica, Inc.

This historic effort marks the beginning of a larger conversation about the future of organic farming in Jamaica. The Bodles Agriculture Research Station plans to propagate a portion of the donated seeds using organic methods to establish a local, sustainable source of organic seeds for the future.

"Every day, we see the impact one seed can make. When Ayesha connected us with the Hurricane Melissa recovery effort, we were honored to help support Jamaica’s small farmers rebuild with our organic heirloom seeds. We know that planting seeds yields far more than just food—it’s about hope and a belief in a better tomorrow,” said Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez, Co-Founders & Co-CEOs of Back to the Roots.

About Back to the Roots:

Back to the Roots is an organic gardening company that has evolved from an urban mushroom farm in Oakland, CA into a thriving national brand & pioneering organic gardening company. With a mission to reconnect everyone back to where food comes from, co-founders Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez are transforming the gardening industry by making it easy for anyone, anywhere to grow their own food.

Their award-winning line of organic soils, heirloom seeds, plant food, and grow kits are currently distributed in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, At Home, Menards, Amazon, World Market, Petco, Kroger, Sam’s Club and Costco. Alejandro & Nikhil have also been featured as Forbes 30 Under 30, Inc 30 Under 30, EY Entrepreneurs of the Year NorCal, and CNN 10 Next Gen Entrepreneurs to Watch.

About The American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ)

The American Friends of Jamaica is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering development and improving the lives of Jamaicans through partnerships in education, healthcare, and economic development.

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