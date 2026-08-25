YieldMax® ETFs Announces Weekly Distributions for Group 1 ETFs

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax® ETFs announced distributions for the YieldMax® Group 1 weekly pay ETFs.

Group 1 Distribution Announcement

Ex. & Record Date: August 26, 2026

Payment Date: August 27, 2026

ETF Ticker1 ETF Name Distribution Frequency Distribution per Share Distribution Rate2,4, 5 30-Day

SEC Yield3 CHPY YieldMax® Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF Weekly $0.5177 40.65% -0.49% GPTY YieldMax® AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF Weekly $0.2829 35.59% -0.41% LFGY YieldMax® Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF Weekly $0.1777 45.93% -0.28% MINY YieldMax® Strategic Metals & Mining Portfolio Option Income ETF Weekly $0.2332 30.12% 0.55% QDTY YieldMax® Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call ETF Weekly $0.2140 28.85% -0.94% RDTY YieldMax® R2000 0DTE Covered Call ETF Weekly $0.2066 28.79% -0.62% SDTY YieldMax® S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call ETF Weekly $0.1650 20.84% -0.41% SLTY YieldMax® Ultra Short Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.2193 55.18% 1.96% ULTY YieldMax® Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.3076 60.46% -0.78% YMAG YieldMax® Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs Weekly $0.0827 38.65% 63.97% YMAX YieldMax® Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs Weekly $0.0590 40.26% 85.00%



Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (866) 864-3968 .

Each Fund has a limited operating history, and while each Fund's objective is to provide current income, there is no guarantee each Fund will make a distribution. Distributions are likely to vary greatly in amount.

Note: SLTY is hereinafter referred to as the “Short ETF.”

Distributions are not guaranteed. The Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield are not indicative of future distributions, if any, on the ETFs. In particular, future distributions on any ETF may differ significantly from its Distribution Rate or 30-Day SEC Yield.

The table1 below lists each Funds Gross Expense Ratio (Gross ER). For the most recent STANDARDIZED AND MONTH-END PERFORMANCE, please click on the ETF ticker below:



Ticker Gross ER Ticker Gross ER Ticker Gross ER Ticker Gross ER CHPY 1.03% GPTY 1.06% LFGY 1.02% MINY 1.01% QDTY 1.17% RDTY 1.73% SDTY 1.08% SLTY 1.35% ULTY 1.40% YMAG 1.34% YMAX 1.33%



Distributions for the ETFs (if any) are variable and may vary significantly from period to period and may be zero. Accordingly, the Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant.

Investors in each Funds will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions with respect to the underlying reference asset(s).

1 The gross expense ratio shown for each Fund reflects the management fee, other expenses, and, for certain Funds, acquired fund fees and expenses ("AFFE"). SLTY has a gross expense ratio of 1.35% and a net expense ratio of 1.25% after a 0.10% fee waiver. ULTY has a gross expense ratio of 1.40% and a net expense ratio of 1.30% after a 0.10% fee waiver. The Advisor has agreed to maintain these waivers indefinitely.

2 The Distribution Rate shown is as of close on August 24, 2026. The Distribution Rate is the annual distribution rate an investor would receive if the most recent distribution, which includes option income, remained the same going forward. The Distribution Rate is calculated by annualizing an ETF’s Distribution per Share and dividing such annualized amount by the ETF’s most recent NAV. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution from the ETF and does not represent its total return. Distributions may also include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital, which may decrease an ETF’s NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment. These Distribution Rates may be caused by unusually favorable market conditions and may not be sustainable. Such conditions may not continue to exist and there should be no expectation that this performance may be repeated in the future.

3 The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income, which excludes option income, earned by such ETF over the 30-Day period ended July 31, 2026, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on such ETF’s share price at the end of the 30-Day period.

4 Each ETF’s strategy (except SLTY) will cap potential gains if its reference asset’s shares increase in value, yet subjects an investor to all potential losses if the reference asset’s shares decrease in value. Such potential losses may not be offset by income received by the ETF. SLTY’s strategy will cap potential gains if its reference asset decreases in value, yet subjects an investor to all potential losses if the reference asset increases in value. Such potential losses may not be offset by income received by the ETF.

5 The distribution may include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital and has the potential to change during any given tax year. Please refer to the 19a-1 Notice, which can be located on each Fund’s website, regarding the composition of distributions, including return of capital. Final determination of a distribution’s tax character will be made on Form 1099 DIV.

Each Fund has a limited operating history and while each Fund's objective is to provide current income, there is no guarantee each Fund will make a distribution. Distributions are likely to vary greatly in amount.

Important Information

This material must be preceded or accompanied by the prospectus. For all prospectuses, click here.

Tidal Investments, LLC is the adviser for all YieldMax® ETFs.

THE FUND, TRUST, AND ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH ANY UNDERLYING REFERENCE ASSET.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Risk Disclosures

YMAX and YMAG, generally invest in other YieldMax® ETFs. As such, these funds are subject to the risks listed in this section, which apply to all the YieldMax® ETFs they may hold from time to time.

YMAG's name refers to its strategy of gaining exposure to seven Underlying Issuers — Apple Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and Tesla, Inc. — which together are commonly referred to by media outlets and market analysts as the "Magnificent 7." The "Magnificent 7" is an informal market term, not an index. It has no official definition or sponsor, and market participants may define the group differently over time; the Fund's holdings will not change solely because the term is defined differently. The Fund does not invest directly in the Underlying Issuers.

QDTY, RDTY & SDTY are Broad-Based Index type ETFs that invest in options contracts that are based on the value of the Index (or the Index ETFs). This subjects each Funds to certain of the same risks as if they owned shares of companies that comprise the Index or an ETF that tracks the Index, even though they do not. The following disclosures apply to them:

Indirect Investment Risk. The Indexes are not affiliated with the Trust, each Funds, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way. Investors in each Funds will not have the right to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to the companies that comprise the Indexes but will be subject to declines in the performance of the Indexes. Indexes are not directly investable.

The Nasdaq 100 Index is a benchmark index that includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, based on market capitalization. This makes it a large-cap index, meaning its constituents have a high market value, often in the billions of dollars.

The R2000 Index is a widely recognized benchmark index that tracks the performance of approximately 2000 small-cap companies in the United States. These are the smallest companies listed in the Russell 3000 Index, representing about 10% of that index’s total market capitalization.

The S&P 500 (Standard & Poor's 500) is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States.

GPTY - Artificial Intelligence Risk. Issuers engaged in AI issuers are subject to many aspects that impact their profitability widely, if they are profitable at all. Thus, AI investments in an ETF can have a volatile effect on the value of its shares.

GPTY, CHPY, LFGY - Technology Sector Risk/Semi-Conductor Sector Risk. The stock prices of technology and technology-related companies and therefore the value of the Fund may experience significant price movements because of intense market volatility, worldwide competition, and other factors. The Fund may also invest in a relatively few numbers of issuers. Thus, the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse developments affecting any single issuer held in its portfolio and may be more susceptible to greater losses because of these developments.

Risk Disclosures applicable to all ETFs:

Call Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of each Fund’s call writing strategy will impact the extent that each Fund participates in the positive price returns of the underlying reference asset and, in turn, each Fund’s returns, both during the term of the sold call options and over longer periods.

Counterparty Risk. Each Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in options contracts. Transactions in some types of derivatives, including options, are required to be centrally cleared (“cleared derivatives”). In a transaction involving cleared derivatives, each Fund’s counterparty is a clearing house rather than a bank or broker. Since each Fund is not a member of clearing houses and only members of a clearing house (“clearing members”) can participate directly in the clearing house, each Fund will hold cleared derivatives through accounts at clearing members.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. Each Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or each Fund’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political events, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Distribution Risk. As part of each Fund’s investment objective, each Fund seeks to provide current income. There is no assurance that each Fund will make a distribution in any given period. If each Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because each Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

New Fund Risk. Certain Funds are recently organized with limited or no operating history. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Risk Disclosures (applicable only to SLTY)

Short Risk: Short sales by a Fund theoretically involve unlimited loss potential since the market price of securities sold short may continuously increase.

Put Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of each Fund’s put writing (selling) strategy will impact the extent that each Fund participates in decreases in the value of the underlying reference asset and, in turn, each Fund’s returns, both during the term of the sold put options and over longer periods.

YieldMax® ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with Tidal Investments, LLC, or YieldMax® ETFs.

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