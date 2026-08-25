Informativ Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informativ, a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, payments, and credit technology for automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets, today announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2026 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S.* This marks the third consecutive year Informativ has received this honor, following its inclusion on the 2024 and 2025 Inc. 5000 lists. Informativ is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Informativ's placement at no. 2,544 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list reflects its three-year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025 and marks a rise from its 2025 ranking of 2,763. Within the software category, the company ranked 193 up from 309 in 2025.

Informativ's continued growth over the past year has been driven by sustained product innovation and strategic expansion, most notably its acquisition of Carmatic, the intelligent Payments-as-a-Service platform built to deliver real-time, transaction-ready loan and lease payments. The acquisition has since powered two product launches: Informativ's Payments API, which enables an integrated payment experience across automotive software partners, and SmartPencil, a direct-to-dealer solution designed to enhance deal structuring and profitability through credit-qualified, transaction-ready payments.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for a third consecutive year reflects the trust our clients and partners place in Informativ every day," said David Carner, CEO of Informativ. "We believe Payments API and SmartPencil truly enhance what we've built in credit, compliance, fraud prevention, and customer insights. By bringing compliant, transaction-ready payments into the workflow dealers already trust, we're giving them one connected experience instead of another disconnected tool. The recognition by Inc. reflects the momentum created by our continued commitment to our clients and to our innovation across every step of the deal."

The Inc. 5000 list ranks independent and entrepreneurial businesses and recognizes companies that have achieved growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. According to Inc., among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

About Informativ

Informativ is a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, credit, and payments technology delivering a seamless, integrated platform for automotive and consumer finance industries across the U.S. Informativ's software is designed to optimize the consumer finance qualification process, ensure compliance, and enhance profitability through automation and risk mitigation. Informativ is proud to be recognized on the 2024, 2025, and 2026 Inc. 5000* list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the 2025 and 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southwest list, and as a 2024, 2025, and 2026 Great Place To Work** certified employer. For more information, visit www.informativ.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is a media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Informativ Media Contact:

Christina Wofford

SVP, Marketing, Informativ

cwofford@informativ.com

602-363-0134

*Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been generating revenue by March 31, 2022. Additionally, they must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Informativ is not affiliated with Inc. and paid a fee to be considered for this ranking. This ranking should not be construed as indicative of Capstreet’s or Informativ’s future performance. Informativ received this award on June 22, 2026, based on the time period of 2022-2025. More information about this ranking is available at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

** Great Place To Work® Certification™ is a recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience. This award is the opinion of the party conferring the award and not of Informativ or Capstreet. Informativ paid a fee to apply to be considered for the award and is not affiliated with Great Place To Work®. The 2026 certification was provided on June 2, 2026, based on employee feedback obtained during the time period of April 14 – 21, 2026. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply for the certification. More information is available at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/solutions/certification.

***Inc Regionals

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Informativ paid a fee to apply to be considered for the award and is not affiliated with Inc. This annual award was granted on March 31, 2026.