Loblaw August Food Inflation Report

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Loblaw released the latest edition of its Food Inflation Report, following Statistics Canada’s release of CPI data for the month of July.

July’s CPI data brought some welcome news, with inflation for food purchased from stores slowing to 3.1% year over year, down from 3.9% in June. While this moderation is welcome, food cost pressures remain elevated as Canadians continue to face affordability challenges. This ongoing pressure is affecting many aspects of how Canadians live and shop.

In the grocery sector, given the many cost pressures affecting the food system – including weather, freight, supplier costs, currency fluctuations and tariff uncertainty – Loblaw is seeing clear signs that shoppers are making deliberate choices to stretch their budgets. The Loblaw Food Inflation Report provides context on this reality, and the steps the company is taking to deliver value where it matters most.

For more information, contact pr@loblaw.ca.