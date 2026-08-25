Matachewan Announces Adoption of Quarterly Reporting Exemption Under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matachewan Consolidated Mines, Limited (TSXV: MCM-A) (“Matachewan” or the “Company”) announces that the Company intends on adopting the policies outlined in the semi-annual financial reporting pilot program (“SAR Pilot Program”) utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the “Blanket Order”).

The SAR Pilot Program is implemented under the Blanket Order, which allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting the SAR Pilot Program, Matachewan aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Corporation will not file interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026, and three-month period ending March 31, 2027. Matachewan will continue to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial statements and MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30).

Matachewan confirms it meets the SAR Pilot's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

About Matachewan Consolidated Mines, Limited

Matachewan is a Canadian natural resource company incorporated in 1933 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Matachewan maintains exposure to the natural resource sector through investments in mineral and other resource-related opportunities. Its common shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol MCM-A.

Contact Information



For more information, please contact:



Zachary Goldenberg, CEO and Director

Matachewan Consolidated Mines, Limited

Phone No.: 647-987-5083

Email: zach@libertyvp.co

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.



This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.