Trident Resources Announces the Commencement of an Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Geophysical Survey over the Reindeer Gold Property

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (Frankfurt: 6BP0 ) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of an airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysical survey over the underexplored Reindeer Gold Project in the La Ronge Gold Belt (LRGB) of Northern Saskatchewan. The fixed-wing low level tight drape high resolution radiometric and aeromagnetic survey began on August 17th and will continue for the next few weeks.

Trident’s Regional Project Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-lake-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

The Reindeer survey represents an important component of Trident’s broader district-scale exploration strategy in the La Ronge Gold Belt. Across its strategic 98,700-hectare land position within the LRGB, the Company is using geophysical surveys, surface sampling, prospecting and focused drilling to identify and systematically advance high-priority gold targets.



Trident’s properties cover prospective geological structures associated with past-producing gold mines, established deposits and numerous documented mineral occurrences, providing multiple opportunities for new discoveries and the expansion of known mineralized systems.



About the Reindeer Property



The Reindeer Property comprises 29,300 hectares near the intersection of highways 102 and 905, the two main arteries that connect the important industry of northeastern Saskatchewan to the populated centres to the south. The Property straddles the highly prospective boundary between the La Ronge and Kisseynew lithostructural domains, a compelling exploration target that defines the focus of Trident’s exploration strategy within the LRGB. There are multiple documented precious and base metal occurrences within the boundaries of the early-stage exploration Property.

Reindeer Gold Property Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/maps/Reindeer-Property-Map.jpg

The 6,600-line km airborne survey will be completed by Special Projects Inc., a company that specializes in low altitude surveys that produce high-quality data for use in the mineral exploration industry. Trident intends to utilize high-resolution aeromagnetic data to identify geologic structures that have the potential to host orogenic gold deposits. These structures exert a first order control on all known gold deposits and occurrences throughout the LRGB. The radiometric data will assist in delineating different lithologies and when combined with the aeromagnetic data will help define targets for subsequent ground-truthing and future drilling.

Reindeer Survey Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/maps/Reindeer-Flight-Lines.jpg

Exploration Update at Flagship Contact Lake and Preview Projects