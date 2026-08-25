Underground Development Acceleration and Strategic Operational Transition

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce its operational results for the month of July 2026, as well as the progress of the Long-Hole stopes to date. This update highlights the steady advancement of the mine development plan and the transition toward optimized mining methods, targeting higher-grade production and larger tonnage.

Operational Review: July 2026

The month of July was marked by a key technical transition phase. The noticeable increase in gold pours observed this month primarily reflects the cleanup of inventory accumulated in the processing circuits. Furthermore, the priority given to underground development temporarily impacted extracted grades, a situation expected to normalize as work reaches higher-grade production areas.

Indicator June 2026 July 2026 Milled tonnes 5,229 t 4,736 t Average grade (g/t) 2.30 1.36 Head gold ounces 393 oz 207 oz Recovery rate 92.4% 86.8% Produced ounces 363 oz 180 oz Gold poured (oz) 175 oz 715 oz



Development Strategy, Growth Opportunities, and Upcoming Targets

Abcourt’ top priority remains gaining access to the highest-grade areas of the deposit, specifically those exceeding 5 g/t. The following table details stope progress and the planned operational window for the coming months.

Sector Progress Planned Production Period 295-DAC5 512 m / 790 m Mining underway; completion planned for December 2026 235-Zone 20 434 m / 516 m September – December 2026 235-Zone 3 181.5 m / 405 m Upcoming (post-development) 355-Zone 3N Development start Upcoming 235-Zone 4_5 Ore drift completed. Rail drifts starting September 2026 Multi-year



Moving Toward Higher Production

The transition to the long-hole (LH) mining method is yielding conclusive results. The first stopes of this type began in July and are expected to be completed by mid-September. Preliminary August data confirms their efficiency, notably with the blasting of the first 1,055 tonnes in July at an unreconciled grade of 6.45 g/t in the 295-DAC5 sector. These tonnes were milled at the beginning of August. Additional stopes will be developed in this zone, and the Company expects to maintain production there through December 2026.

“We are structuring our operations to maximize profitability on every ounce,” stated Abcourt’s management. “With the imminent entry into production of Zone 20 and the ongoing development of Zone 3, the mine is on a robust growth trajectory. Thanks to our sampling rigor and the continuous refinement of our LH mining procedures; we are exceptionally well positioned to increase yield starting at the end of the third quarter.”

The Company reiterates its commitment to transparency and sustainable value creation for all stakeholders, with the ongoing goal of maximizing project profitability.

Qualified Person : Pascal Hamelin, P. Eng., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Hamelin is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin property, where it focuses its activities.

For further information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and the documents filed under our profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Pascal Hamelin Dany Cenac Robert President and CEO VP Communication and Corporate Development T : (819) 768-2857 T : (514) 722-2276, poste 456 Email : phamelin@abcourt.com Email : ir@abcourt.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements specifying that certain acts, events, or results "could", "should" occur, "will occur", or "will be achieved", or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Abcourt to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Unless required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.