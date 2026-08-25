Aldebaran Resources and Centauri Minerals Announce Final Approval of Centauri’s Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) (“Aldebaran”) and its subsidiary Centauri Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: CENT) (“Centauri” and together with Aldebaran, the “Companies”) are pleased to announce that Centauri has filed its TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) Form 2B Listing Application (the “Listing Application”) and supporting documents on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Companies are also pleased to announce that Centauri has received final approval from the TSX-V to list its common shares (the “Centauri Shares”) under the symbol “CENT”.

Anticipated Closing and Listing Mechanics

Pursuant to the TSX-V’s final approval, the Centauri Shares will be listed and immediately halted on August 26, 2026, pending closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”). It is anticipated that the Arrangement will close on August 27, 2026, pursuant to which all holders of Aldebaran’s common shares (“Aldebaran Shares”) of record as of the close of business on August 26, 2026, will receive in exchange for each Aldebaran Share: (i) one new common share of Aldebaran (a “New Aldebaran Share”); and (ii) 0.10 of a Centauri Share. Aldebaran Shareholders are not required to take any action to receive their New Aldebaran Shares or Centauri Shares.

Following closing of the Arrangement, it is anticipated that the Centauri halt will be lifted and trading of the Centauri Shares on the facilities of the TSX-V will commence on August 31, 2026.

The Companies will provide further details concerning the closing of the Arrangement in a subsequent press release. For further details about Centauri and the Arrangement, please refer to the Listing Application.

For further information or to subscribe to the Centauri news list, please contact:

Sam Leung

CEO and Director, Centauri Minerals Inc.

Phone: +1 416 206 4187

Email: sam.leung@centauriminerals.com

Website: centauriminerals.com

Ben Cherrington

Manager, Investor Relations, Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Phone: +44 7538 244 208

Email: ben.cherrington@aldebaranresources.com

Website: aldebaranresources.com

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024 Aldebaran announced an updated mineral resource estimate for the Altar project, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including the 2023-24 field season (independent technical report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., Tucson, Arizona, titled “Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina”, dated December 31, 2024 – see news release dated November 25, 2024). In October 2025 Aldebaran announced a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Altar Project (independent technical report prepared by SRK Consulting Inc, Denver, Colorado, titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Altar Project San Juan, Argentina”, dated September 30, 2025 – see news release dated October 30, 2025).

About Centauri Minerals Inc.

Centauri Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on Northern Argentina, a mining region of increasing global significance. Centauri holds a 100%-interest in a portfolio of exploration projects spanning approximately 40,000 hectares in the provinces of Salta, Jujuy, and Catamarca, which was spun-out from Aldebaran Resources Inc. The most advanced is the Rio Grande gold-copper project located in Salta, which has an independent National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant mineral resource estimate that highlights significant gold and copper and silver quantities. Centauri has offices and facilities in Salta, Argentina and Vancouver, Canada. Centauri Minerals Inc. will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: CENT.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements regarding Aldebaran and/or Centauri, including management’s assessment of future-plans and operations, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aldebaran or Centauri. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Specifically, and without limitation, all statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Aldebaran and/or Centauri expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to: the timing for the closing of the Arrangement, the expected date of listing and resumption of trading on the TSX-V and similar statements may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran’s or Centauri’s control, which include, but are not limited to: risks relating to the outcome of the Arrangement, the risk that actions by third parties, including any governmental or regulatory authority, could delay or otherwise adversely affect the securities of the Companies; and risks related to Aldebaran’s and Centauri’s respective businesses. These risks may cause actual financial and operating results, performance, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Although Aldebaran and Centauri believe that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Aldebaran and Centauri do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities law.