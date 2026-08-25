Range Zero Emissions Announces Strategic Transformation; Becomes Largest Zero-Emission Group in US

The company has acquired both Ziegler Truck Group and the West Coast operations of Ethero Truck & Energy

A new partnership with Hyundai Translead provides sales, service, and aftermarket support for the XCIENT Fuel Cell Truck, allowing full West Coast coverage of the medium-heavy duty commercial EV market

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Range Zero Emissions , the leading multi-OEM EV dealership and distribution platform, today announced a strategic company transformation that includes the acquisition of Ethero Truck & Energy (West Coast operations), the consolidation of Ziegler Truck Group 's zero-emissions business under the Range Zero Emissions brand, and a new commercial vehicle partnership with Hyundai Translead to provide sales, service, and aftermarket support for the XCIENT Fuel Cell Truck.

The strategic developments allow Range to expand their presence on the West Coast, giving the company full coverage of the largest medium-heavy duty commercial EV market in North America. Together, these developments solidify Range as the largest commercial zero-emission group in the country.

“The available commercial EV market to be captured is simply too small for a single dealer to be successful at scale, and significant consolidation is needed to move the needle on adoption rates,” said Johannes Ariens, CEO of Range Zero Emissions. “Through our multi-OEM business model, Range is establishing a new way to capture the Class 4 and up market and while continuing to support our customers throughout the entire electrification process.”

OEMs have traditionally resisted the multi-OEM business model as it relates to ICE vehicle sales, but with the commercial EV fleet industry continuing to face bottlenecks and barriers to adoption, new dealership models must be implemented. The partnership with Hyundai Translead is a testament to the value that OEMs are seeing in Range’s existing multi-OEM approach for long-term success in the market. Hyundai Translead becomes part of an OEM roster that includes Workhouse, Harbinger, Zero Motorcycles, Autocar, Battle Motors, Westward Industries, Rizon and Land Moto.

“We’re proud to work with Range Zero Emissions as they broaden their portfolio with the XCIENT Fuel Cell truck,” said Sean Kenney, CEO of Hyundai Translead. “Together, we share a commitment to customer success and helping fleets seamlessly navigate toward a sustainable future in transportation solutions.”

The company’s transformation comes as the commercial fleet electrification industry continues to face a fragmented distribution landscape, inconsistent customer experiences, limited geographic coverage, and disconnected service and infrastructure networks. By bringing these capabilities under one organization, Range is building a national platform designed to support customers through the electrification journey, from vehicle selection and incentives to charging infrastructure, service, and long-term support.

Range’s expanding OEM portfolio, national footprint and integrated approach position the company to play a central role in the development and scaling of Class 4 and up zero-emission vehicle distribution in the U.S. The unique organizational structure is designed to support continued growth through additional acquisitions, dealership locations, OEM relationships, and geographic expansion as the commercial EV market matures.

About Range Zero Emissions

Range Zero Emissions is the nation's largest multi-OEM commercial EV distribution platform, helping businesses accelerate the transition to zero-emissions transportation. As an independent partner, Range simplifies fleet electrification by bringing the entire commercial EV ecosystem under one roof. Customers gain access to the industry's leading commercial electric vehicle manufacturers, along with the infrastructure, financing, incentive expertise, service, and support needed to confidently deploy and operate zero-emissions fleets. Range combines national reach with trusted industry leadership to accelerate the adoption of commercial electric mobility. Learn more at https://rangezeroemissions.com/ .