Statement regarding Intention to Launch Offer for Subscription

 | Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Statement regarding Intention to Launch Offer for Subscription

Further to the Intention to Fundraise announcement released on 13 July 2026, Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Company intends to launch a prospectus offer of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2026/2027 and 2027/2028 tax years (the ‘Offer’).

The current intention is for the Company to raise up to £50 million, with over-allotment facilities of up to a further £25 million. The Company intends to provide an early bird discount, full details of which will be declared on launch of the Offer.

Full details of the Offer will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be made available during the week commencing 12 October 2026 on the Octopus Investments website (https://octopusinvestments.com/apollo-vct/) as well as the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


GlobeNewswire

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