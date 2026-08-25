KANZHUN LIMITED Declares Annual Cash Dividend

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that under the Company’s annual dividend policy, the Company’s board of directors has approved an annual cash dividend (the “Dividend”) of US$0.255 per ordinary share, or US$0.510 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs of record as of the close of business on September 28, 2026, Beijing Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. The ex-dividend date for holders of ordinary shares in Hong Kong will be September 25, 2026, and the ex-dividend date for holders of ADSs will be September 28, 2026. The aggregate amount of the Dividend to be paid will be approximately US$230 million, which will be funded by surplus cash on the Company’s balance sheet.

For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the Dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company’s Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen’s Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on September 28, 2026 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time). The Dividend to be paid to the Company’s ADS holders through the depositary bank will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement. The payment date is expected to be on October 6, 2026 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around October 14, 2026 for holders of ADSs.

Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked, “We place great importance on delivering value to our shareholders. The Company has declared an annual dividend of approximately US$230 million. Together with over US$300 million of share buybacks completed year-to-date, total shareholder returns through dividends and share buybacks this year have already exceeded 100% of the prior year’s adjusted net income.”

Ms. Wenbei Wang, Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added, “We remain firmly committed to shareholder returns, with healthy cash flow and ample cash reserves supporting our share buyback and dividend arrangements.”

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this press release contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zhipin.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

KANZHUN LIMITED

Investor Relations

Email: ir@kanzhun.com

PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com