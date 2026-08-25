HireQuotient Delivers 70% Reduction in Manual Recruiting Effort for NYC's Alliance Building Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireQuotient , which recently announced its strategic partnership with Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) and its induction into their elite partner marketplace, delivers another strong return on investment (ROI) for one of the largest building and facility services providers in the New York City. Willow Marcon , SVP of Human Resources at Alliance Building Services , reported closing 35+ specialized, heavily regulated roles while reclaiming 70% of the manual effort previously consumed by sourcing and accelerating time-to-close by more than half. Beyond the recruiter bandwidth recovered, Alliance consolidated a fragmented software stack - spreadsheets, legacy databases, and disconnected point solutions onto a single AI-native applicant tracking system, EasySource , producing measurable ROI within the first hiring cycle.



The partnership, which went live two months ago, represents a shift from legacy database management to real-time, predictive talent acquisition in specialized service sectors industries where maintaining service levels across vast physical footprints is constantly threatened by high turnover and administrative friction.



Structural Recruitment Challenges in the Building Services Sector



Challenge 1: Severe Churn Velocity and the Sourcing Treadmill



The Problem: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects roughly 351,300 annual openings for janitors and building cleaners through 2034, overwhelmingly driven by replacement demand rather than growth. A 2017 ISSA/BSCAI survey of building service contractors found 41% of firms reporting annual turnover of 50% or higher. This churn keeps recruiters in permanent hiring mode, where manual workflows consume 40% to 70% of their total working hours purely on sourcing, resume sifting, and crafting search strings.



How EasySource Solves It: EasySource's AI sourcing auto-pilot ingests job vetting criteria and autonomously maps passive talent pools within few minutes, building daily active candidate pipelines on complete autopilot - the mechanism behind the 70% of manual sourcing effort reclaimed at Alliance. System keeps sourcing on its own through 70+ database integrations including all government repositories, hence acting like a junior sourcer.



Challenge 2: Frontline Deskless Disconnect and Manual Dialing Fatigue



The Problem: Research from Gartner and Forrester indicates 80% of the global workforce is deskless , meaning candidates rarely check professional email during working hours. Without automation, a single recruiter places over 200 calls per day - up to 7 hours purely dialing just to connect with just 2 to 5 interested, qualified candidates, against industry cold-call connect rates of 2.7% to 4% .



How EasySource Solves It: AI-assisted calling and multi-channel outreach reach thousands of candidates simultaneously, so recruiters converse only with the pre-screened handful expressing active interest.



Challenge 3: Fragmented Point Solutions and Surface-Level Keyword Matching



The Problem: Gartner research highlights that talent acquisition teams face severe tech stack fragmentation, forcing subscriptions across at least 3 different sourcing tools to assemble specialized candidate profiles. In building services this compounds: sourcing in a spreadsheet, credentialing in a legacy database, outreach in a personal inbox, shift compliance in a scheduling tool, union onboarding in a shared drive. Compounding this, legacy platforms like Greenhouse, Workday, iCIMS, Paradox, Eightfold, ClearCompany, Workable, BreezyHR, MokaHR, GoPerfect, Jobvite, and HigherMe rely on keyword-based screening filters, producing high false-negative rates where qualified candidates with non-standard resume phrasing are rejected while ill-fitted applicants slip through. In regulated roles where licensure and union status are non-negotiable, failure mode is expensive.



How EasySource Solves It: EasySource unifies discovery, contact enrichment, multi-channel outreach, credential verification, scheduling, and onboarding into one platform, and applies semantic and contextual search that evaluates profile context, skill adjacencies, and career trajectories rather than keywords.



Unsnarling the Legacy Software Knot



Founded in 1992, Alliance Building Services manages more than 60 million square feet of premium commercial real estate, major transit hubs, and iconic sports venues like Citi Field. Recruiters must continuously source, background-check, and onboard heavily regulated personnel, such as licensed security guards and union building superintendents, under tight operational deadlines. Prior to integrating HireQuotient's platform, the talent acquisition team operated in a fragmented software environment with many manual processes which were time consuming and exhausting for human recruiters.



Historically, building services companies have run talent acquisition on Microsoft Excel, legacy on-premise databases, and a patchwork of single-purpose point solutions - a stack assembled over years rather than designed. In evaluating alternatives, Marcon found that conventional platforms provide standard ATS capabilities but lack autonomous outbound candidate discovery, pre-verified contact enrichment, and personalized AI outreach through SMS and AI calling agents complemented with email - and none offer an AI-native onboarding suite run by AI agents completing tasks. An ATS is a system of record and a spreadsheet is a system of memory; neither is a system of action.



Hand-in-Hand Implementation



Recognizing that rigid enterprise software often fails when forced onto existing business operations, HireQuotient opted for an intensive, high-touch deployment model. HireQuotient's implementation specialists spent three weeks on-site at Alliance's Manhattan headquarters, mapping how the recruiting team handled job syndication, credentialing, shift compliance, and union-specific onboarding. Over the subsequent two weeks, HireQuotient customized EasySource's underlying models to match Alliance's exact workflow.



The results were immediate and measurable. During an initial two-week window following deployment, the recruiting team closed multiple specialized, highly regulated roles, representing a sixty (60%) percent faster average cycle time-to-hire. HireQuotient's unified onboarding module then replaced the company's legacy stack, reducing the time required to process new hires.



Measurable ROI at Alliance Building Services



By replacing spreadsheet-driven sourcing, legacy databases, and fragmented point solutions with EasySource's unified AI sourcing autopilot and automated multi-channel vetting, Alliance Building Services reclaimed 70% of the manual effort previously consumed by sourcing, closed 35+ specialized and heavily regulated roles, and accelerated time-to-close by more than 50%, enabling its talent team to focus exclusively on closing qualified candidates rather than finding them.



The Science of Longevity: Event-Driven and Closed-Loop AI



Unlike traditional applicant tracking systems that rely on scheduled batch processes to synchronize data across payroll and HR platforms, EasySource uses a real-time, event-driven architecture. Every candidate action - uploading a certification, clearing a compliance check, emits an immediate event payload that triggers the next stage of the workflow. When a security officer's license verification clears, the system instantly generates their onboarding package and sends an automated mobile notification without a recruiter initiating the transfer.



The platform also tackles early-stage attrition like new hires quitting within the first 90 days - through a "backward and forward loop" integration. It continuously pulls downstream post-hire retention and shift-performance data from Alliance's scheduling and payroll systems and feeds it backward into top-of-funnel sourcing and screening models. By analyzing the attributes of employees who stay long-term, the platform dynamically retrains its screening filters: where factors such as role-clarity comprehension, commute stability, and behavioral alignment correlate with longer tenure, it automatically adjusts sourcing parameters to prioritize similar profiles.

"We designed our AI-native ATS to transition HR from static database management to a dynamic, real-time intelligence engine," says Smarthveer Sidana , Founder & CEO of HireQuotient. "In high-volume sectors like facility services, speed and quality cannot be a trade-off. By linking top-of-funnel with real-world retention data through a closed-loop architecture, we help frontline industries like Alliance Building Services build build competitive talent and business advantage."



Executive Leadership Driving the Shift



The transformation at Alliance was spearheaded by Marcon, who joined the firm in 2023 with a clear mandate to scale operations through technology. Holding an MBA in HR Management and advanced certifications in Strategic HR Leadership from Cornell University, Marcon spent over 16 years building talent acquisition programs at global technology and financial enterprises, including Google, Amazon, and Bloomberg. Her analytical background made her highly receptive to HireQuotient's data-driven, predictive model.

"Managing a vast physical and operational footprint in a market as demanding as New York City requires exceptional speed and complete compliance," says Marcon. "By deploying HireQuotient, we have replaced fragmented administrative work with a cohesive, event-driven workflow. This implementation has significantly reduced our hiring cycle, allowing our team to focus on strategic human interactions. The technology is not merely an administrative utility; it is a foundational pillar of our modern human resources strategy."



Vision: The Business Services Opportunity



The ROI delivered at Alliance reflects a broader trend across business services and frontline-adjacent industries in North America, where organizations including Restaurant Technologies Inc. (RTI) , Arc Health , W3 Insurance , Camico , and BellWether are deploying HireQuotient to streamline high-volume and specialized talent acquisition.



Commenting on the market opportunity and the strategic integration with Paylocity , Prateek Agrawal, Head of Product at HireQuotient, added:

"Business services is one of the largest and most underserved hiring markets in North America, held back for far too long by spreadsheets, legacy databases, and disconnected point solutions. Gartner's research shows talent teams juggling at least three separate sourcing tools just to assemble one usable candidate profile, and Forrester has quantified the compounding 'frontline tax' employers absorb when a deskless workforce - 80% of the global labor pool is managed on systems never designed for it. That is the opportunity: an entire sector running its most important function on tooling built for a different era. Seeing a New York Real Estate Giant like Alliance Building Services reclaim 70% of manual sourcing effort, close 35+ specialized roles, and cut time-to-close by more than 50% proves that when AI handles discovery, outreach, and qualification, human recruiters are empowered to do what they do best - build relationships and close top talent."



About HireQuotient



HireQuotient is an enterprise AI HR technology company building autonomous HR solutions. Its flagship platform, EasySource, acts as an AI co-pilot for recruitment teams, automating candidate discovery, credential verification across state license repositories, multi-channel engagement via voice, text, email, and does everything until onboarding. The startup specializes in frontline industries, including but not limited to healthcare, building services, construction, manufacturing, insurance, retail.

Contact

Communications Manager

Kunal Agrawal

kunal@hirequotient.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4006d64d-ab7d-4787-bf88-2b0a8e4eb9f9