Vedder Adds Attorney Erin Weber to Executive Compensation & Employee Benefits Group in Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vedder is pleased to announce that attorney Erin Weber has joined the firm as a new Shareholder.

She will join the firm’s Executive Compensation & Employee Benefits group and be based in the Chicago office.

“Erin brings us a wealth of experience doing complex qualified and non-qualified benefits and an exceptional ability to help her clients attract, incentivize and retain key employees,” said Christopher Collins, Shareholder and Chair, Executive Compensation & Employee Benefits group. “She will be a terrific addition to our growing team and we are thrilled to welcome her to Vedder.”

In her practice, Weber will focus on advising both public and private companies on qualified and non-qualified retirement plans, comprehensive health and welfare programs, fiduciary and governance issues, and complex pension plan de-risking transactions, among others. She also routinely handles the complicated employee benefits and executive compensation aspects of M&A deals.

Weber received her J.D. magna cum laude from the University of Illinois College of Law and her B.S. in Nursing from Northern Illinois University.

About Vedder:

Vedder is a thriving commercial law firm with nine offices in major global cities including Chicago, New York, Washington, DC, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Singapore, Dallas and Miami. The firm offers a unique and sophisticated mix of finance, corporate, labor and employment, and litigation legal services, including market-leading practices in global transportation finance, middle-market finance/M&A, executive compensation, employment class actions, investment services and more. Vedder has enduring relationships with marquee organizations, and many of the firm’s clients have been with the firm since its founding in 1952. For more information, visit https://www.vedder.com/.