NevGold Expands Recent Mineral Resource Estimate With First 2026 Drillholes; 1.16% Antimony Over 3.0 Meters Within 1.38 g/t AuEq Over 50.3 Meters (0.31% Antimony and 0.19 g/t Au) From Surface

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce assays from the first three drillholes from the 2026 program at its Limousine Butte Project (the “Project”, “Limo Butte”) in Nevada. These results have significantly expanded the maiden oxide antimony-gold Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) with antimony-gold mineralization intercepted over 100 meters outside of the MRE block model that was released on July 15, 2026 ( see News Release ). The expansion and resource conversion of the MRE are the main focus areas of the targeted 20,000 meter drill program in 2026.

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: “It is extremely encouraging that we have already been able to expand the maiden oxide antimony-gold MRE by over 100 meters outside of the current block model. The first 3 holes of the 2026 program all intercepted significant antimony-gold mineralization with antimony and gold grades consistently higher than the grades in the MRE. As we have highlighted previously, a key focus of our ~20,000 meter drill program is to increase the grade (antimony and gold) and size of the recently announced MRE, and these first holes have immediately delivered on this stated objective . We have also completed a further 25 holes with assays pending. All of the holes drilled to date have been focused on the Bullet Zone / Armory Fault area (Figure 1) as a key extension on the eastern side of the Resurrection Ridge resource. We continue to deliver on one of the largest and most strategic antimony-gold resources in the United States, which is growing with each drillhole .”

Key Highlights

MRE significantly expanded with first 3 drillholes from 2026; more high-grade oxide antimony-gold intercepted over 100 meters outside of current block model with grades consistently higher than the MRE :

LB26-003 Upper (MRE upgrade and expansion): 1.16% Sb over over 3.0 meters , within 1.38 g/t AuEq* over 50.3 meters (0.31% Sb and 0.19 g/t Au) from surface LB26-003 Lower (MRE upgrade and expansion): 1.31 g/t AuEq* over 13.7 meters (0.59 g/t Au and 0.18% Sb), within 0.71 g/t AuEq* over 38.1 meters (0.35 g/t Au and 0.10% Sb) LB26-002 Upper (MRE upgrade and expansion): 1.04 g/t AuEq* over 10.7 meters (0.23% Sb and 0.15 g/t Au) from surface LB26-002 Lower (MRE upgrade and expansion): 3.94 g/t AuEq* over 6.1 meters (0.95% Sb and 0.25 g/t Au), within 1.04 g/t AuEq* over 65.5 meters (0.22% Sb and 0.18 g/t Au) LB26-001 Upper (MRE upgrade and expansion): 2.81 g/t AuEq* over 3.0 meters (0.67% Sb and 0.21 g/t Au), within 1.34 g/t AuEq* over 9.1 meters (0.31% Sb and 0.14 g/t Au) LB26-001 Lower (MRE upgrade and expansion): 3.30 g/t AuEq* over 3.0 meters (0.23% Sb and 2.39 g/t Au), within 0.42 g/t AuEq* over 45.7 meters (0.24 g/t Au and 0.05% Sb)



Convert Waste to Ore and Upgrade Inferred Classification within current 2026 MRE pit-shell

The initial 3 drillholes converted unmineralized blocks within the 2026 MRE pit-shell, capturing immediate expansion to the MRE (Figure 1, Figure 2)



28 holes completed in 2026 drill program; further assays pending for 25 holes

Advancing Preliminary Economic Assessment and Engineering Studies at Limo Butte

Limo Butte Planned 2026-2027 Activities / Status Update

NevGold will continue its active exploration program at Limo Butte including:

Continuing to drill test gold-antimony targets (~20,000 meters is planned in 2026 focused on the Bullet Zone / Armory Fault discoveries and resource conversion);

Advancing metallurgical testwork (ongoing);

Completing initial gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) (completed, July 15);

Advancing Preliminary Economic Assessment / Engineering Studies (in process).

Figure 1 – Resurrection Ridge resource area with completed 2026 drilling. Figure includes outline of 2026 AuEq. resource pitshell, priority expansion area for ongoing 2026 drilling, and Sb intercepts for completed 2026 drilling. Ongoing road and pad construction efforts are also shown, highlighting focused efforts to expand Au and Sb mineralization to the east under the dolomite thrust. To view image please click here

Figure 2 – Cross section with Sb values from 2026 MRE block model and Sb intercepts from all drilling along section. The initial drillholes in the 2026 drill program have expanded the recently announced 2026 MRE. To view image please click here

2026 Drilling Results – Resurrection Ridge

Hole ID Length, m* g/t Au % Sb g/t AuEq** From, m To, m LB26-001 Upper 9.1 0.14 0.31% 1.34 0.0 9.1 Including 3.0 0.21 0.67% 2.81 4.6 7.6 LB26-001 Middle 24.4 0.12 0.15% 0.70 129.5 153.9 including 4.6 0.34 0.23% 1.23 129.5 134.1 LB26-001 Lower 45.7 0.24 0.05% 0.42 211.8 257.6 including 3.0 2.39 0.23% 3.30 230.1 233.2 LB26-002 Upper 10.7 0.15 0.23% 1.04 0.0 10.7 LB26-002 Middle 4.6 0.18 0.02% 0.27 73.2 77.7 LB26-002 Lower 65.5 0.18 0.22% 1.04 161.5 227.1 including 36.6 0.22 0.29% 1.34 161.5 198.1 also including 6.1 0.25 0.95% 3.94 192.0 198.1 LB26-003 Upper 50.3 0.19 0.31% 1.38 0.0 50.3 including 10.7 0.34 0.50% 2.30 16.8 27.4 also including 3.0 0.06 1.16% 4.55 41.1 44.2 LB26-003 Lower 38.1 0.35 0.10% 0.71 135.6 173.7 including 13.7 0.59 0.18% 1.31 143.3 157.0

*Downhole thickness reported; true width varies depending on drill hole dip and is approximately 70% to 90% of downhole thickness.

**The gold equivalents (“AuEq”) are based on assumed metals prices of US$3,000/oz of gold and US$40,000 per tonne of antimony, and assumed metals recoveries of 80% for gold and 75% for antimony.



Drillhole Orientation Details

Hole ID Target Zone Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip LB26-001 RR 667041 4417174 2173 257.6 0 -90 LB26-002 RR 667041 4417175 2173 239.3 200 -68 LB26-003 RR 667041 4417176 2173 266.7 153 -60

Figure 3 – Limousine Butte Land Holdings and District Exploration Activity

To view image please click here