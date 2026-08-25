NevGold Expands Recent Mineral Resource Estimate With First 2026 Drillholes; 1.16% Antimony Over 3.0 Meters Within 1.38 g/t AuEq Over 50.3 Meters (0.31% Antimony and 0.19 g/t Au) From Surface

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce assays from the first three drillholes from the 2026 program at its Limousine Butte Project (the “Project”, “Limo Butte”) in Nevada. These results have significantly expanded the maiden oxide antimony-gold Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) with antimony-gold mineralization intercepted over 100 meters outside of the MRE block model that was released on July 15, 2026 (see News Release). The expansion and resource conversion of the MRE are the main focus areas of the targeted 20,000 meter drill program in 2026.
NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: “It is extremely encouraging that we have already been able to expand the maiden oxide antimony-gold MRE by over 100 meters outside of the current block model. The first 3 holes of the 2026 program all intercepted significant antimony-gold mineralization with antimony and gold grades consistently higher than the grades in the MRE. As we have highlighted previously, a key focus of our ~20,000 meter drill program is to increase the grade (antimony and gold) and size of the recently announced MRE, and these first holes have immediately delivered on this stated objective. We have also completed a further 25 holes with assays pending. All of the holes drilled to date have been focused on the Bullet Zone / Armory Fault area (Figure 1) as a key extension on the eastern side of the Resurrection Ridge resource. We continue to deliver on one of the largest and most strategic antimony-gold resources in the United States, which is growing with each drillhole.”
Key Highlights
- MRE significantly expanded with first 3 drillholes from 2026; more high-grade oxide antimony-gold intercepted over 100 meters outside of current block model with grades consistently higher than the MRE:
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- LB26-003 Upper (MRE upgrade and expansion): 1.16% Sb over over 3.0 meters, within 1.38 g/t AuEq* over 50.3 meters (0.31% Sb and 0.19 g/t Au) from surface
- LB26-003 Lower (MRE upgrade and expansion): 1.31 g/t AuEq* over 13.7 meters (0.59 g/t Au and 0.18% Sb), within 0.71 g/t AuEq* over 38.1 meters (0.35 g/t Au and 0.10% Sb)
- LB26-002 Upper (MRE upgrade and expansion): 1.04 g/t AuEq* over 10.7 meters (0.23% Sb and 0.15 g/t Au) from surface
- LB26-002 Lower (MRE upgrade and expansion): 3.94 g/t AuEq* over 6.1 meters (0.95% Sb and 0.25 g/t Au), within 1.04 g/t AuEq* over 65.5 meters (0.22% Sb and 0.18 g/t Au)
- LB26-001 Upper (MRE upgrade and expansion): 2.81 g/t AuEq* over 3.0 meters (0.67% Sb and 0.21 g/t Au), within 1.34 g/t AuEq* over 9.1 meters (0.31% Sb and 0.14 g/t Au)
- LB26-001 Lower (MRE upgrade and expansion): 3.30 g/t AuEq* over 3.0 meters (0.23% Sb and 2.39 g/t Au), within 0.42 g/t AuEq* over 45.7 meters (0.24 g/t Au and 0.05% Sb)
- Convert Waste to Ore and Upgrade Inferred Classification within current 2026 MRE pit-shell
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- The initial 3 drillholes converted unmineralized blocks within the 2026 MRE pit-shell, capturing immediate expansion to the MRE (Figure 1, Figure 2)
- 28 holes completed in 2026 drill program; further assays pending for 25 holes
- Advancing Preliminary Economic Assessment and Engineering Studies at Limo Butte
Limo Butte Planned 2026-2027 Activities / Status Update
NevGold will continue its active exploration program at Limo Butte including:
- Continuing to drill test gold-antimony targets (~20,000 meters is planned in 2026 focused on the Bullet Zone / Armory Fault discoveries and resource conversion);
- Advancing metallurgical testwork (ongoing);
- Completing initial gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) (completed, July 15);
- Advancing Preliminary Economic Assessment / Engineering Studies (in process).
Figure 1 – Resurrection Ridge resource area with completed 2026 drilling. Figure includes outline of 2026 AuEq. resource pitshell, priority expansion area for ongoing 2026 drilling, and Sb intercepts for completed 2026 drilling. Ongoing road and pad construction efforts are also shown, highlighting focused efforts to expand Au and Sb mineralization to the east under the dolomite thrust. To view image please click here
Figure 2 – Cross section with Sb values from 2026 MRE block model and Sb intercepts from all drilling along section. The initial drillholes in the 2026 drill program have expanded the recently announced 2026 MRE. To view image please click here
2026 Drilling Results – Resurrection Ridge
|Hole ID
|Length, m*
|g/t Au
|% Sb
|g/t AuEq**
|From, m
|To, m
|LB26-001 Upper
|9.1
|0.14
|0.31%
|1.34
|0.0
|9.1
|Including
|3.0
|0.21
|0.67%
|2.81
|4.6
|7.6
|LB26-001 Middle
|24.4
|0.12
|0.15%
|0.70
|129.5
|153.9
|including
|4.6
|0.34
|0.23%
|1.23
|129.5
|134.1
|LB26-001 Lower
|45.7
|0.24
|0.05%
|0.42
|211.8
|257.6
|including
|3.0
|2.39
|0.23%
|3.30
|230.1
|233.2
|LB26-002 Upper
|10.7
|0.15
|0.23%
|1.04
|0.0
|10.7
|LB26-002 Middle
|4.6
|0.18
|0.02%
|0.27
|73.2
|77.7
|LB26-002 Lower
|65.5
|0.18
|0.22%
|1.04
|161.5
|227.1
|including
|36.6
|0.22
|0.29%
|1.34
|161.5
|198.1
|also including
|6.1
|0.25
|0.95%
|3.94
|192.0
|198.1
|LB26-003 Upper
|50.3
|0.19
|0.31%
|1.38
|0.0
|50.3
|including
|10.7
|0.34
|0.50%
|2.30
|16.8
|27.4
|also including
|3.0
|0.06
|1.16%
|4.55
|41.1
|44.2
|LB26-003 Lower
|38.1
|0.35
|0.10%
|0.71
|135.6
|173.7
|including
|13.7
|0.59
|0.18%
|1.31
|143.3
|157.0
*Downhole thickness reported; true width varies depending on drill hole dip and is approximately 70% to 90% of downhole thickness.
**The gold equivalents (“AuEq”) are based on assumed metals prices of US$3,000/oz of gold and US$40,000 per tonne of antimony, and assumed metals recoveries of 80% for gold and 75% for antimony.
Drillhole Orientation Details
|Hole ID
|Target Zone
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Length (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|LB26-001
|RR
|667041
|4417174
|2173
|257.6
|0
|-90
|LB26-002
|RR
|667041
|4417175
|2173
|239.3
|200
|-68
|LB26-003
|RR
|667041
|4417176
|2173
|266.7
|153
|-60
Figure 3 – Limousine Butte Land Holdings and District Exploration Activity
To view image please click here
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Signed”
Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO
For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com.
Sampling Methodology, Quality Control and Quality Assurance
NevGold QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project and include insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes. A 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method was completed by ISO 17025 certified American Assay Labs, Reno.
Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold’s Qualified Person (“QP”) under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.
About the Company
NevGold is dedicated to discovering, de-risking, and rapidly advancing gold and critical metals projects across premier jurisdictions in Nevada and Idaho to drive shareholder value and strengthen US mineral security. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte (gold-antimony) and Cedar Wash (gold) projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain (gold) and Zeus (copper) projects in Idaho. For more information, please visit www.nev-gold.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “suggest”, “indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed work programs at Limousine Butte, the exploration potential at Limousine Butte, the expansion of the recently announced MRE at Limo Butte, and future potential project milestones such as the potential Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management’s assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.