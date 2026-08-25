Why Payment Infrastructure Is Becoming Critical to Global Advertising Growth





SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasabiCard, a global payment infrastructure platform for enterprises, fintechs, and internet-native businesses, today announced the expansion of its global advertising payment capabilities, enabling brands, gaming companies, e-commerce businesses, and media buyers to fund ad accounts, manage card payments, and reallocate advertising budgets across markets with greater speed and reliability.

Traditionally, the core competitive advantages in advertising centered on creative, targeting, bidding strategies, and conversion rates. But as businesses begin operating across multiple markets, multiple advertising platforms, and dozens or even hundreds of ad accounts, payment capabilities are increasingly having a direct impact on campaign continuity, capital efficiency, and ultimately, ROI.

From funding ad accounts and processing card payments to reallocating budgets across markets, payments sit at the center of the entire advertising fund flow. As campaign scale continues to grow, the ability to fund accounts on time, maintain reliable card payments, and move capital quickly in response to campaign performance is becoming an essential foundation for sustainable global expansion.

Global Ad Spend Continues to Grow — and So Does Payment Complexity

The global advertising market remains on a strong growth trajectory. According to Dentsu’s latest Global Ad Spend Forecasts, released in May 2026, global advertising expenditure grew by a stronger-than-expected 5.8% in 2025, surpassing $1 trillion for the first time. In 2026, global ad spend is projected to increase by another 5.0% to approximately $1.06 trillion. Despite continued economic and geopolitical uncertainty, the advertising market has demonstrated strong resilience.

Digital advertising remains the primary driver of this growth. Dentsu expects digital advertising to account for approximately 69% of total global ad spend in 2026. Regionally, advertising expenditure is forecast to grow by 4.8% in the Americas, 3.6% in EMEA, and 5.9% in Asia Pacific, making APAC the fastest-growing major region.

Europe is also maintaining solid momentum. According to IAB Europe, the European digital advertising market grew by 10.5% in 2025 to approximately €131 billion. Meanwhile, emerging Asian markets such as India continue to expand rapidly, with Indian digital advertising expenditure growing by approximately 19% year-on-year in 2025 and accounting for an increasing share of total ad spend.

Global advertising growth is no longer being driven by a single mature market. Instead, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expanding simultaneously.

This expansion also means that more businesses must allocate advertising budgets across different countries, platforms, and currencies at the same time. For global brands, entering a new market does not simply mean adding a new user base or a new set of ad accounts. It often introduces new settlement currencies, payment methods, card configurations, and fund management processes.

When an advertising budget expands from one market into five, ten, or more, payments are no longer simply the final step in the campaign process. They become infrastructure connecting marketing teams, finance teams, and corporate treasury.

Advertising Can Scale Quickly. Payments May Not.

In day-to-day operations, advertising teams often need to test new markets and creative assets as quickly as possible.

A cross-border e-commerce brand may be testing a new product line in North America, running retargeting campaigns in Europe, and scaling short-form video ads in Southeast Asia at the same time. A gaming company may need to rapidly increase user acquisition spending in a particular country based on real-time player data. A Media Buying team may simultaneously manage multiple clients, ad accounts, and settlement currencies.

For advertising teams, budget allocation is inherently dynamic. Yesterday’s best-performing market may need additional investment today. If acquisition costs suddenly rise within a particular ad set, capital may need to be pulled back just as quickly.

Traditional payment and treasury systems, however, are not always designed to respond at the same speed.

If a business still relies on a small number of cards, a single bank account, or manual transfers, everything from fund arrival and credit limit adjustments to cross-market budget reallocations can become an operational bottleneck as campaigns scale.

Four Common Cross-Border Payment Challenges for Advertisers

Card Reliability Directly Affects Campaign Continuity

Advertising platforms typically settle advertising expenses through mechanisms such as pre-authorizations, small-value verification transactions, automatic card charges, or billing-threshold payments.

When an ad account reaches its billing threshold, the platform attempts to charge the linked card. If the card has insufficient funds or limits, has expired, fails payment authentication, or triggers a bank’s risk controls, the campaign may be restricted or even paused entirely.

For advertising teams that rely on real-time data optimization, a failed payment is more than an isolated transaction failure.

It can temporarily stop campaigns and interrupt conversion data. It can disrupt algorithmic learning and affect subsequent bidding and traffic allocation. If a team needs to manually investigate the issue, replace the card, or wait for additional funds to arrive, it may also miss a short but valuable advertising window.

Businesses therefore need more than a few backup cards. They need a comprehensive card management framework covering primary and backup cards, spending limits, payment monitoring, and fund replenishment.

Cross-Border Fees and FX Costs Are Eroding Advertising ROI

Cross-border advertising payments can involve transaction fees, currency conversion costs, bank transfer fees, and foreign exchange spreads. As advertising budgets increase, costs that once appeared fragmented across the payment process can become meaningful variables in overall campaign ROI.

Cross-border banking and traditional card payments may incur approximately 1%-3% in transaction fees and another 1%-3% in foreign exchange costs. These expenses may appear relatively insignificant for smaller transactions, but at advertising budgets of hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars, they can become a substantial operating expense.

For example, on a $1 million advertising budget, a 1.5% payment fee combined with a 3% FX cost could result in approximately $45,000 in additional expenses. If intermediary bank charges, account management costs, and manual reconciliation expenses are added, the true cost of advertising increases even further.

More importantly, these expenses are not usually reflected directly in advertising platform reports. Marketing teams may see metrics such as CPC, CPA, and customer acquisition costs, while finance teams still need to calculate the actual capital losses occurring outside the advertising platform.

Advertising ROI therefore should not be measured purely from the media-buying side. Payment costs, currency conversion, and settlement efficiency should also be incorporated into the overall assessment.

Card BINs, Currencies, and Issuing Regions Can Affect Ad Account Payments

In cross-border advertising, a card’s BIN, issuing region, and settlement currency can influence payment verification for advertising accounts.

A BIN refers to the first digits of a payment card number that identify information such as the issuing institution and issuing region. For advertising platforms, factors including the card’s issuing region, account location, target advertising market, and settlement currency may all form part of payment verification and risk assessment.

Specific requirements vary across platforms, countries, and types of advertising accounts. Some accounts may work better with cards and currencies that more closely match the local market. When a card does not align with an account’s configuration, problems may arise during card linking, pre-authorization, or subsequent billing.

As a result, a company advertising simultaneously in the United States, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia may need access to multiple currencies, BINs, and issuing regions.

But having more cards does not automatically mean having better management.

Without a unified management system, businesses can quickly encounter questions such as: Which card belongs to which ad account? Which team can use which card? What is the limit on each card? Which project does a particular charge belong to? And how can a failed card be replaced without disrupting ongoing campaigns?

The more payment instruments a business uses, the more important the underlying management infrastructure becomes.

Fund Movement Often Cannot Keep Up With Advertising Speed

Advertising changes in real time. Traditional cross-border fund transfers typically do not.

A business may need to initiate an international transfer from its headquarters account, route the payment through intermediary banks and local banking accounts, and ultimately fund the payment card used by the advertising platform. The entire process can take one to three business days, and bank holidays, compliance reviews, or additional verification may extend the timeline further.

This creates a practical problem: when a particular market is scaling rapidly, a business may have the budget available but still be unable to move it into the right advertising account quickly enough.

The growth team may already know that a campaign deserves additional budget, while the finance team is still waiting for a transfer to settle. A campaign may need to resume immediately, but the card’s available balance or limit is insufficient. Performance in one region may decline, but capital remains tied up because the reallocation process is too slow.

When capital moves more slowly than advertising opportunities, payment infrastructure can become a constraint on growth.

Payments Are Evolving From a Tool Into Media Buying Infrastructure

In global advertising, simply being able to make a payment is only the minimum requirement.

A payment system capable of supporting scalable growth must address cards, funds, accounts, permissions, data, and settlement together.

First, businesses need multi-region and multi-BIN issuing capabilities, allowing advertising accounts in different markets to use more appropriate card and settlement configurations.

Second, businesses need API-based bulk card issuance and centralized management. As the number of advertising accounts increases, manually applying for, funding, and reconciling cards one by one quickly becomes inefficient and error-prone. Through APIs, businesses can integrate card issuance, card allocation, limit adjustments, and fund replenishment directly into existing business systems.

Third, businesses need more flexible treasury capabilities. Funds should not remain fragmented across multiple bank accounts and individual cards. Instead, capital should be managed within a unified account structure and allocated according to campaign plans and market performance.

Fourth, businesses need unified controls for permissions, spending limits, and reconciliation. Different teams, projects, and advertising accounts should have clearly defined financial boundaries, while finance teams should be able to quickly identify the purpose and ownership of every transaction.

Finally, payment infrastructure needs to support the payment environments of major advertising platforms. Only when cards can reliably complete linking, verification, and ongoing charges can an advertising operation run sustainably at scale.

The future of Media Buying infrastructure therefore extends beyond advertising platforms and analytics tools. It also requires a payment system capable of supporting the stable flow of global advertising budgets.

WasabiCard: Scalable Payment Infrastructure for Global Advertising

To address the payment requirements of advertisers operating across multiple markets and platforms, WasabiCard provides enterprise-grade virtual cards and global card issuing capabilities, helping businesses build a more flexible, efficient, and controllable advertising payment infrastructure.

For global advertising teams, the real challenge is not simply whether they can access enough cards to make payments. The question is whether their payment system can continue supporting the business as advertising budgets increase, account numbers multiply, and markets and currencies become increasingly complex.

An advertising platform may see only a card used for billing. Internally, however, that card is connected to a client, region, platform, project, budget, and reconciliation process.

WasabiCard brings these fragmented payment requirements together within a global card and fund management infrastructure designed for scalable operations.

Enterprise-Grade VCCs and Global Card Issuing

WasabiCard enables businesses to configure enterprise-grade virtual cards based on markets, platforms, projects, or individual advertising accounts.

Compared with relying on a limited number of physical cards or a single bank account, VCCs give businesses greater flexibility to separate budgets, manage permissions, and control spending across different advertising projects.

Advertising agencies can assign dedicated cards to individual clients and campaigns, while brands and gaming companies can establish different card structures by geography, platform, or product line.

This level of separation is particularly valuable for high-frequency, high-volume, multi-account advertising operations. Different ad accounts do not need to continuously share the same card, and an issue affecting one account is less likely to disrupt other campaigns that are still running normally.

When cards are linked to specific business purposes, companies can also track advertising expenses more clearly: which client owns the budget, where the campaign is running, which platform generated the charge, and which ad account the transaction belongs to.

The card becomes more than a payment instrument. It becomes a clear control point within advertising budget management and financial reconciliation.

For global brands, gaming companies, e-commerce teams, and Media Buyers, this makes it possible to increase the number of advertising accounts while maintaining clear financial boundaries and reducing issues such as competing for shared card limits, mixed billing records, and complicated transaction investigations.

Multi-BIN Issuing Across 200+ Countries and Regions

WasabiCard provides multi-BIN card issuing capabilities covering payment scenarios across 200+ countries and regions.

In global advertising, the alignment between a card’s issuing region, the advertising account location, target market, and settlement currency can affect card linking, payment verification, and subsequent charges.

The value of multi-BIN capabilities therefore extends beyond simply providing more cards. It gives businesses greater flexibility to select issuing regions, BINs, and settlement configurations according to the actual requirements of different markets and platforms, helping reduce payment friction caused by mismatches between cards and advertising accounts.

For example, a business operating across both APAC and MENA can establish separate card groups for advertising accounts in different regions. Accounts on Google Ads, Meta, TikTok, and other platforms can also be configured with different cards and limits according to client, region, and project.

Instead of forcing every global advertising operation through a single issuing region or currency setup, businesses can build a more diversified payment structure.

In addition to multi-region card BIN coverage, WasabiCard also provides Dedicated BIN resources designed for long-term, high-frequency, and large-scale advertising operations.

These Dedicated BIN resources are sourced through upstream card programs with fewer intermediary layers, helping improve the stability and continuity of card supply while offering businesses more competitive card issuance and transaction fee structures.

For advertising teams that continuously scale spending, reliable card supply matters just as much as whether a card works today. What businesses need is not a card that can process one payment, but a card infrastructure capable of continuing to support advertising accounts as budgets and transaction frequency increase.

Selecting BINs that are better aligned with the advertising region and settlement currency may also help businesses reduce unnecessary cross-border transaction and currency conversion costs.

Actual fees and applicable solutions will vary depending on the region, currency, and settlement route involved, but more appropriate card configurations can help prevent payment costs from rising unnecessarily alongside advertising budgets.

API-Based Bulk Card Issuance for More Efficient Ad Account Management

When a business manages only a handful of advertising accounts, manual card creation may still be manageable.

As clients, regions, platforms, and ad accounts increase, however, manual processes can quickly become a bottleneck.

WasabiCard supports API-based bulk card issuance and centralized management, enabling businesses to integrate card creation, project assignment, spending controls, and fund replenishment into their existing operational workflows.

Businesses can create dedicated cards in bulk based on client, region, platform, or project and automatically assign them to the relevant advertising accounts according to predefined business rules.

For advertising agencies, this makes it easier to establish a payment structure for new clients or markets. For in-house growth teams, it can reduce the time spent on repeated cross-department applications and manual configuration.

The value of APIs is not simply that they make card issuance faster. More importantly, they allow payment infrastructure to connect directly with a company’s existing advertising, finance, and operational systems.

When an advertising account requires additional budget, funds and limits can be adjusted at the project level. If a card encounters an issue, teams can identify the corresponding client, platform, and account more quickly instead of reviewing an entire portfolio of campaigns.

For Media Buying teams operating large numbers of accounts, card management can gradually shift from manual records and individual judgment toward a more standardized, traceable, and repeatable operating process.

Stablecoin Pre-Funding and Settlement

WasabiCard supports stablecoin pre-funding and settlement, giving businesses a more flexible way to manage funds globally.

For advertisers operating across multiple markets, capital frequently needs to move between regions, accounts, and advertising projects. If every budget adjustment depends on a traditional international bank transfer, businesses may face settlement delays, intermediary fees, FX costs, and complex payment routes.

Businesses can pre-fund capital centrally and allocate it according to advertising account and market requirements, reducing repetitive processes and waiting periods associated with traditional cross-border transfers.

In this context, stablecoins are not simply another payment method. They can also serve as an additional rail within a company’s global treasury and settlement infrastructure.

Depending on their financial requirements, businesses can combine fiat currencies and stablecoins, gradually consolidating capital management that was previously fragmented across different bank accounts and cards into a clearer funding structure.

For advertising teams, the value of stablecoin pre-funding lies in greater flexibility when preparing campaign budgets. For finance teams, it can help reduce fund fragmentation and repeated currency conversions across multiple markets.

Flexible Global Fund Allocation

Advertising budgets need to follow performance rather than remain locked inside a particular card or account.

When a campaign begins scaling successfully in one market, the growth team needs to increase the budget quickly. When customer acquisition costs rise in another region, the company may need to pull capital back and redeploy it toward better-performing campaigns.

With WasabiCard, businesses can allocate funds across different markets, advertising projects, and accounts, helping finance and growth teams make budget increases, recover unused capital, and adjust card limits more efficiently.

For example, Google Ads accounts in APAC may use one group of cards, while Meta and TikTok accounts in MENA use another. Budgets for different clients and projects can remain independently managed, with spending limits configured around actual business requirements.

When a campaign needs to scale, funds can reach the corresponding payment card more quickly. When spending in one market needs to be reduced, funds can be reallocated to other projects.

This flexibility can reduce the need to pre-position large amounts of capital across multiple accounts while keeping funding decisions more closely aligned with actual campaign performance.

In other words, businesses are not simply gaining access to more payment cards. They are building a treasury capability that allows advertising capital to move together with growth opportunities.

Support for Major Advertising Platforms

WasabiCard supports payment scenarios across major advertising platforms, helping businesses manage expenses on Google Ads, Meta, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok Ads, Microsoft Advertising, X Ads, LinkedIn, and other platforms.

Whether a business is running search advertising, social media campaigns, short-form video ads, app promotion, or programmatic advertising, payment requirements across different channels can be managed within the same card infrastructure.

For multi-platform advertising teams, what matters is not whether a single transaction succeeds. The real requirement is the ability to process payments consistently, reliably, and at scale across large numbers of advertising accounts.

If every platform requires a completely separate payment solution, finance teams are left managing more accounts, more statements, and more reconciliation workflows.

By providing a unified card and fund management infrastructure, WasabiCard helps businesses bring advertising spending across different platforms into a common operational framework.

Companies can monitor budget usage by client, region, platform, and project, while quickly determining which accounts are affected when payment issues occur. This helps minimize the impact of isolated payment problems on a wider portfolio of campaigns.

Specific payment outcomes will, of course, continue to depend on advertising platform policies, issuer review, account status, and regional requirements. However, broader BIN resources, Dedicated BINs, and centralized management capabilities can provide businesses with more payment configuration options and reduce dependence on a single card or issuing region.

From “Being Able to Pay” to “Being Able to Keep Paying”

As advertising becomes increasingly global, businesses are no longer dealing with a traffic acquisition challenge alone.

Whether advertising budgets can continue to be deployed, whether cards remain reliable as spending scales, whether funds can be moved quickly, and whether payment costs remain under control can all directly affect growth efficiency.

Payments are no longer just a back-office component of advertising. They are becoming a critical part of Media Buying infrastructure.

Through enterprise-grade VCCs, global card issuance, multi-BIN and Dedicated BIN resources, API-based bulk card issuance, stablecoin pre-funding and settlement, flexible global fund allocation, and support for major advertising platforms, WasabiCard helps businesses consolidate fragmented payment requirements into a more unified management infrastructure.

For brands, gaming companies, e-commerce businesses, and Media Buyers expanding globally, the next stage of competition will not only be about who can acquire more traffic. It will also depend on who can manage global advertising capital more reliably, flexibly, and efficiently.

Only when payments stop being a source of uncertainty in account expansion, budget scaling, and cross-border advertising can businesses build a foundation for sustainable growth.

The shift from “being able to pay” to “being able to keep paying” is more than an upgrade in payment tools. It represents an upgrade in the way global advertising operations are built and managed.

About WasabiCard

WasabiCard is a global payment infrastructure platform enabling enterprises, fintechs, and internet-native businesses to issue cards, distribute payouts, and manage cross-border payments through stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure. Its platform supports global card issuing, multi-currency settlement, stablecoin funding, and embedded payment capabilities designed for modern global commerce. WasabiCard powers payment use cases across media buying, SaaS subscriptions, global payroll, treasury management, and digital financial applications.

Follow WasabiCard on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates on product developments, partnerships, and insights into the future of stablecoin-powered payments.

Business Contact

Fire, co-founder of WasabiCard

Email: kim@wasabicard.com

WhatsApp: +48 732 227 941

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