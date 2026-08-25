GCL’s Publishing Arm 4Divinity Announces ADATA’s XPG as Premier Sponsor at gamescom 2026



Come See Us At gamescom 2026



SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCL Global Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: GCL) (“GCL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of games and entertainment, today announced that its publishing subsidiary, 4Divinity Pte. Ltd. (“4Divinity”), is collaborating with XPG – XTREME PERFORMANCE GEAR, the gaming brand of ADATA at gamescom 2026. XPG will be the Premier Sponsor of 4Divinity’s gamescom 2026 showcase, which will run August 26 to 30 across three halls in Cologne.

The sponsorship marks XPG’s gamescom debut and pairs two businesses approaching the same audience from opposite ends of the industry: a publisher building a global portfolio of original IP and a hardware brand rooted in the gaming and esports community. It also reflects the broader GCL vision to unite content and hardware within a single ecosystem.

“gamescom is one of the defining stages for the global gaming industry, and the XPG partnership spotlights the strength of GCL’s integrated model for that audience," said Sebastian Toke, Group CEO of GCL. "By bringing XPG’s expertise in gaming hardware and esports together with 4Divinity’s growing portfolio of original IP, we’re creating a more connected experience for players, partners, and the broader gaming community. This is exactly the kind of cross-platform opportunity our business model is designed to enable.”

At gamescom

XPG's presence runs the length of 4Divinity's footprint at gamescom. On the consumer show floor, XPG products will appear alongside four of the six showcase titles, led by three of the brand's best-selling chassis in Europe: the INVADER X BTF, STARKER AIR BTF and VALOR AIR PLUS. In the business area, dedicated display cases and peripherals sit alongside the publisher's meeting space, including the show debut of XPG mousepads featuring XPG brand ambassadors. A full XPG rig also runs in 4Divinity's presentation room, where the publisher hosts media, creator and partner appointments with more than 200 members of the world's press expected during the week.

For players

Visitors can earn points through activities at the 4Divinity booth for the chance to win exclusive XPG hardware prizes. A joint post-event online campaign will run across both brands' channels, offering free digital game keys for newly released titles. Updates via XPG's official channel, @xpg_global.

Where to find us

Dates: August 26–30, 2026

Business Centre: Hall 4.2, Booth C011-D018

Consumer Showfloor: Hall 7.1, Booth B021-C020 and Hall 6.1, Booth A030

About GCL Global Holdings

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (“GCL”) is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands (GCL together with its subsidiaries, the “GCL Group”). Through its operating subsidiaries, GCL Group unites people through its ecosystem of content and hardware in games and entertainment, enabling creators to deliver engaging experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content as well as multimedia peripherals to bridge cultures and reach a global audience by introducing Asian-developed IP across consoles and PCs. Learn more at https://www.gclglobalholdings.com/

About 4Divinity

4Divinity is a digital and retail games publishing company and an indirect majority-owned subsidiary of GCL, focused on bringing exciting game content from around the world to Asia and introducing Asian content to a global market. Along with its sister company, Epicsoft Asia, 4Divinity is partnering with publishers and development studios to introduce brand-new IP to the region. https://www.4divinity.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements may also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the estimated implied enterprise value of GCL, GCL’s ability to scale and grow its business, the advantages and expected growth of GCL, and GCL’s ability to source and retain creative talent and publish games. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of GCL’s management and are not predictions of actual performance.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although GCL believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, GCL cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in GCL’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and other documents filed by GCL from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. GCL cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that GCL presently knows or that GCL currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of GCL as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while GCL may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of GCL as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, GCL does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

GCL Investor Relations:

Crocker Coulson

crocker.coulson@aumadvisors.com

(646) 652-7185

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89d66bea-305c-4b20-bc64-bdf5033eb9a0