electroCore’s Truvaga® Named Best Luxury Biohacking & Longevity Brand in the USA by Luxury Lifestyle Awards

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a bioelectronic technology company, today announced that Truvaga, its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) wellness brand, has been named the 2026 Best Luxury Biohacking & Longevity Brand in the USA by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

The award recognizes Truvaga for bringing together scientific innovation, patented technology, thoughtful product design and a high-touch customer experience to make nervous system wellness more accessible for everyday use. Truvaga offers handheld, non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation devices intended to support relaxation, stress management, sleep quality, focus and overall wellbeing through convenient two-minute sessions.

“We are proud to see Truvaga recognized for the experience we’ve created at the intersection of science, technology and everyday wellness,” said Joshua Lev, Interim President and Chief Financial Officer of electroCore. “For more than two decades, electroCore has been advancing the science and technology of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation. With Truvaga, we’ve taken that foundation and created a simple, approachable wellness experience designed to help consumers incorporate nervous system wellness into their everyday lives.”

Recognized for Science, Design and Customer Experience

Luxury Lifestyle Awards highlighted several aspects of Truvaga that differentiate the brand within the growing biohacking and longevity space, including its scientific heritage, patented non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology, intuitive product design and commitment to customer experience.

At the center of Truvaga are handheld, non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation devices designed for general wellness. The technology delivers gentle electrical stimulation through the neck to activate the vagus nerve, a key part of the parasympathetic nervous system involved in the body’s “rest-and-digest” response. Two-minute sessions are designed to make nervous system wellness simple to incorporate into a daily routine.

Beyond the technology itself, Truvaga has built a wellness experience around helping consumers understand and confidently use nVNS. Educational resources, responsive customer support and complimentary one-on-one product consultations provide personalized guidance from initial setup through ongoing use.

The recognition from Luxury Lifestyle Awards reflects Truvaga’s broader approach to modern wellness: combining established science and technology with ease of use, thoughtful design and personalized support to create an experience that fits naturally into everyday life.

To learn more about Truvaga, its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology and its approach to nervous system wellness, visit Truvaga.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore® nVNS and Quell® neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga™ and TAC-STIM™ nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Truvaga® being named Best Luxury Biohacking & Longevity Brand in the USA by Luxury Lifestyle Awards, the scientific innovation, patented technology, thoughtful product design and a high-touch customer experience to make nervous system wellness more accessible for everyday use, the Company’s future business strategies, growth opportunities, prospects, product development, and market expansion, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as “anticipates,” “may,” “potential,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” and other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to use strategic partnerships to provide more accessibility to those looking to purchase our consumer devices, the inherent uncertainties associated with clinical data and post-hoc analyses, the ability to obtain regulatory clearances or approvals for additional indications, developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize its products, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, inflation and currency fluctuations, and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall economic and market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents that electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com